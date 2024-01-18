TikTok Trend: Pairing Wine and Crisps for an Unconventional Taste Experience

In a fascinating turn of events, TikTok users are reshaping the world of wine tasting, as they pair wines with crisps, an everyday snack. Sommelier Rory Anderson and Baxters of Scotland have provided helpful insights into this latest trend, making wine appreciation accessible to casual snackers and wine enthusiasts alike.

The Rise of a New Trend

Originating from a TikToker named Eli Rallo, who was inspired by an infographic shared by sommelier experts, the wine and crisp pairing trend has rapidly gained traction online. With millions of views, this unorthodox fusion has sparked the curiosity of netizens worldwide, transforming the way we think about wine pairing.

Why Wine and Crisps?

According to Rory Anderson, the interplay between the salty crunch of crisps and the fruity flavors of wines creates a unique gastronomic experience. The fat content in crisps also softens the wine’s acidity, allowing the drinker to appreciate the subtler notes of the wine.

Suggested Pairings

For those eager to try this trend at home, here are a few suggested pairings: salt and vinegar crisps with a crisp Riesling, sour cream and onion crisps with a creamy Chardonnay, BBQ-flavored crisps with a bold Malbec, sweet potato crisps with a delicate Pinot Noir, prawn cocktail crisps with a refreshing Provence Rosé, Thai Chilli Sensation crisps with a spicy Grenache Rosé, and ready-salted crisps with a luxurious Champagne. This trend offers an approachable and enjoyable way to experience the pairing of flavors, appealing to both wine aficionados and novices.