en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

TikTok Trend: Pairing Wine and Crisps for an Unconventional Taste Experience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
TikTok Trend: Pairing Wine and Crisps for an Unconventional Taste Experience

In a fascinating turn of events, TikTok users are reshaping the world of wine tasting, as they pair wines with crisps, an everyday snack. Sommelier Rory Anderson and Baxters of Scotland have provided helpful insights into this latest trend, making wine appreciation accessible to casual snackers and wine enthusiasts alike.

The Rise of a New Trend

Originating from a TikToker named Eli Rallo, who was inspired by an infographic shared by sommelier experts, the wine and crisp pairing trend has rapidly gained traction online. With millions of views, this unorthodox fusion has sparked the curiosity of netizens worldwide, transforming the way we think about wine pairing.

Why Wine and Crisps?

According to Rory Anderson, the interplay between the salty crunch of crisps and the fruity flavors of wines creates a unique gastronomic experience. The fat content in crisps also softens the wine’s acidity, allowing the drinker to appreciate the subtler notes of the wine.

Suggested Pairings

For those eager to try this trend at home, here are a few suggested pairings: salt and vinegar crisps with a crisp Riesling, sour cream and onion crisps with a creamy Chardonnay, BBQ-flavored crisps with a bold Malbec, sweet potato crisps with a delicate Pinot Noir, prawn cocktail crisps with a refreshing Provence Rosé, Thai Chilli Sensation crisps with a spicy Grenache Rosé, and ready-salted crisps with a luxurious Champagne. This trend offers an approachable and enjoyable way to experience the pairing of flavors, appealing to both wine aficionados and novices.

0
Food Lifestyle Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
18 mins ago
Unpacking the Trends Shaping Seattle's Restaurant Scene in 2024
As the world ushers in 2024, the Seattle restaurant scene is abuzz with significant trends and transformations. Unfolding in the heart of the city’s dining landscape is a notable shift towards nonalcoholic drinks, gaining prominence beyond the tradition of Dry January and becoming an all-year-round phenomenon. This surge in zero-proof beverages is not just a
Unpacking the Trends Shaping Seattle's Restaurant Scene in 2024
Reese Witherspoon's Snowy Beverage Recipe Sparks TikTok Debate
2 hours ago
Reese Witherspoon's Snowy Beverage Recipe Sparks TikTok Debate
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
2 hours ago
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
James Martin's Hygiene Practices Questioned on his ITV Show
20 mins ago
James Martin's Hygiene Practices Questioned on his ITV Show
The Great Kitchen Debate: Knife Sets or Individual Picks?
20 mins ago
The Great Kitchen Debate: Knife Sets or Individual Picks?
Culinary Innovations and Community Initiatives: A Glimpse into the Changing Face of Allentown
2 hours ago
Culinary Innovations and Community Initiatives: A Glimpse into the Changing Face of Allentown
Latest Headlines
World News
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
4 mins
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
5 mins
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
5 mins
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
5 mins
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
5 mins
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
5 mins
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
Remembering Anthony Clifton: A Legacy of Compassion in Emergency Management
5 mins
Remembering Anthony Clifton: A Legacy of Compassion in Emergency Management
Ogun State Politics: Governor Abiodun's '2027 Rerun' Comment Stirs Fresh Rivalry
5 mins
Ogun State Politics: Governor Abiodun's '2027 Rerun' Comment Stirs Fresh Rivalry
Apple's Journal App: A New Chapter in Emotional Well-being
8 mins
Apple's Journal App: A New Chapter in Emotional Well-being
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
40 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app