Food

TikTok Doctor Reveals Unconventional ‘Banana’ Remedy for Heartburn

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
TikTok Doctor Reveals Unconventional ‘Banana’ Remedy for Heartburn

With an audience of over 740,000 on TikTok, Dr. Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and acid reflux specialist, has revealed an effective and surprising non-medication solution for heartburn. He recounted his own experience with a severe bout of heartburn following a spicy meal. Despite trying several over-the-counter medications without success, he found quick relief in eating a banana which he describes as a ‘miracle.’ His unconventional method has sparked widespread interest due to the commonality of heartburn, a condition affecting 60 million Americans.

The Plague of Heartburn

Heartburn, medically referred to as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), is a condition where undigested food and stomach juices back up into the esophagus, causing a painful burning sensation. It’s more than just an inconvenience; it’s a persistent issue that affects the quality of life for many. Traditional heartburn medications, while effective, can carry concerning side effects, prompting the search for more natural, food-based treatments.

An Unexpected Solution

Dr. Salhab’s remedy involves the humble banana, a food low in acid and high in alkaline. This combination can soothe an irritated esophageal lining, providing quick relief from the painful symptoms of heartburn. The speed with which this remedy acted in Dr. Salhab’s case – less than 30 seconds – was nothing short of a miracle.

Food as Medicine

Dr. Salhab’s experience underscores the potential of food in treating health conditions. Apart from bananas, he also recommends other low-acid foods like almonds, broccoli and kale as part of a treatment plan for acid reflux and heartburn. This advice aligns with a growing trend towards food-based treatments, offering a natural and side-effect free alternative to traditional medication.

Food
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

