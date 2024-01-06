Tiffany Long: From Award-Winning Pub Chef to Private Dining Expert

Shining bright in the culinary firmament, 25-year-old Tiffany Long from Griston, Norfolk, has clinched the title of the ‘Best Young Chef’ at the esteemed Great British Pub Awards 2022. Trained at the City College Norwich, Long’s culinary prowess came to the fore during her tenure as the head chef at The White Hart in Ashill, near Watton, which following her victory, saw a surge in bookings, being fully reserved for the subsequent two months.

Transition to Private Dining

After a successful three-year stint at The White Hart, Long decided to explore new culinary avenues. Her career trajectory took a turn towards private dining as she joined Norfolk County Catering, a reputable catering service led by chef Antony Taylor. Her role now spans catering for a variety of events, from intimate dinner parties to grand weddings, offering her the diversity she sought in her culinary journey.

Inspiration and Future Aspirations

Long’s passion for cooking has roots in her childhood, inspired by her grandmother Joyce’s knack for crafting delicious meals. While the diversity of her current role brings her immense satisfaction, Long nurtures an ambition that goes beyond catering. Her ultimate goal is to open her own restaurant, a dream she is committed to realizing in the future.

A Rising Star in the Culinary World

Tiffany Long’s journey from being a trainee at City College Norwich to winning the ‘Best Young Chef’ title at the Great British Pub Awards is a testament to her talent and determination. As she navigates through her new role in private dining, the culinary world eagerly anticipates what this promising chef will bring to the table next.