Ticket to Dine 2023: Portland's Culinary Scene Thrives with Month-Long Rewards Program

Portland's culinary landscape is set to dazzle this March with the return of the Ticket to Dine program, a month-long rewards initiative that invites locals and visitors alike to explore and support the city's vibrant food scene. Sponsored by Travel Portland, this year's event promises an expansive list of participating restaurants and a treasure trove of prizes for diners.

Expanding Horizons

Building on the success of its inaugural year, Ticket to Dine has significantly expanded its reach beyond the confines of Old Town and Downtown Portland. This year, more than 80 restaurants across various neighborhoods, including the Pearl District, Central Eastside, and Nob Hill, are participating. From quaint cafes to bustling diners, the program encompasses a wide range of culinary establishments, ensuring there's something to suit every palate. Charles Mattouk, co-owner of Charlie's Deli, expressed his enthusiasm for the program's return, highlighting it as an opportunity to share his love for Old Town Portland and its food community.

Prizes Galore

One of the program's most enticing features is the array of prizes up for grabs. Diners who purchase an entree at any of the listed restaurants will receive a Ticket to Dine, equipped with a QR code. Scanning this code reveals a myriad of potential winnings, from complimentary drinks and desserts to gift cards. Major prizes include tickets to Timbers matches, hotel stays, and PDX Live packages. With over 2,000 prizes available, the incentive to dine out and explore new spots is stronger than ever. Shauna Noah O'Connor, the program's founder, emphasized that Ticket to Dine serves as an invitation to rediscover the city's unique culinary offerings and skip a night of cooking at home.

A Community Effort

The overarching aim of Ticket to Dine is to bolster Portland's food scene, encouraging residents to support local restaurants while enjoying the city's diverse dining options. This initiative not only helps maintain the vitality of Portland's culinary community but also fosters a sense of discovery among diners. With establishments like the Russian restaurant Kachka, celebrating its 10th anniversary, participating in the event, Ticket to Dine offers a unique opportunity to celebrate and support the local food industry.

As Portland's Ticket to Dine program kicks off, it stands as a testament to the city's resilient and thriving culinary scene. In a time when supporting local businesses is more important than ever, this initiative offers a fun and rewarding way to do just that, all while discovering the delicious diversity that Portland's restaurants have to offer.