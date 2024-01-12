en English
Business

Thrills and Tastes: New Businesses Spice Up Permian Basin

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Thrills and Tastes: New Businesses Spice Up Permian Basin

In the heart of Texas, the Permian Basin, celebrated for its oil production, is adding a new dimension to its identity. The Midland/Odessa area is poised to welcome a series of exciting new businesses, infusing fresh vibrancy into the region’s dining and entertainment scene.

Speeding into Fun with Green Acres Go Karts

Green Acres Go Karts, located at 2905 E. Highway 80 in Midland, is preparing to set hearts racing. Promising high-octane entertainment, this new go-kart racing venue is revving up to open its doors on January 18th. It’s set to inject an adrenaline-fueled boost into the local leisure sector.

Taste of Tradition at SBK Barbeque

Meanwhile, a culinary treat has already arrived. SBK Barbeque at Roosters Backyard, situated at 6221 FM 307 in Midland, has recently opened. Patrons can now savor a selection of barbeque, burgers, and other bar and grill favorites. The eatery aims to establish itself as the go-to destination for both traditional and innovative barbeque dishes.

A Fusion of Flavors at Kokomo

Over in Odessa, a unique gastronomic adventure awaits at the newly opened Kokomo. Located at 4909 E. 42 Street, this establishment serves an intriguing array of Korean corndogs, mochi donuts, and boba tea. The eclectic mix of flavors on offer is a testament to the growing cultural diversity in the Permian Basin’s culinary landscape.

These fresh faces on the block are set to enrich the cultural and entertainment sphere of the Permian Basin area. As these establishments find their footing, they contribute to a thriving local economy and an increasingly diverse community experience.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

