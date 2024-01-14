Thrifty Adventure: Blogger Chelsea Dickenson Explores Bristol on a Budget

Popular travel blogger Chelsea Dickenson, known on Instagram as cheapholidayexp, recently took her followers on a virtual tour of Bristol by sharing her experience of spending a day in the city on a tight budget of 32.40. Her frugal adventure, punctuated with tips for affordable sightseeing and dining, has garnered significant attention on social media.

A Budget-Friendly Journey

Dickenson’s journey began with a 3.50 National Express coach ride from London to Bristol—an economical and convenient travel choice for budget travelers. Upon arriving in Bristol, she made her first stop at Farro bakery, where she indulged in a flat white and pastel de nata, setting the tone for a day of culinary exploration and sightseeing.

Exploring Bristol’s Streets and Eateries

After her morning indulgence, Dickenson embarked on a self-guided Banksy walking tour, recommending her followers to visit iconic pieces such as Mild Mild West and alternative sights like The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum near Bristol Harbourside. For lunch, she opted for a wholesome pitta filled with falafel and hummus from Eat a Pitta for 4.40. She also suggested other affordable dining options like St Nicholas Market and Biblos for those seeking variety.

Thrifty Sightseeing and Shopping

Further into the day, Dickenson’s itinerary included shopping for 5 items at Loot Vintage, a haven for thrift enthusiasts. She also visited Bristol Museum and Art Gallery, a cultural institution offering free entry to visitors. An adventurous detour to Giant’s Cave at Clifton Observatory for 3 provided a unique perspective of Bristol’s natural beauty.

As the day concluded, Dickenson treated herself to a half pint of cider at The Bag of Nails and a gin and tonic at a floating bar from 6′ O Clock Gin, highlighting Bristol’s vibrant nightlife. She encouraged her followers to explore cheap eats and happy hour deals in the city and even suggested venturing into Bristol’s accessible Michelin restaurants.

Dickenson’s Bristol adventure, infused with her practical tips and enthusiasm, offers a blueprint for budget-friendly exploration, proving that memorable travel experiences don’t have to come with a hefty price tag.