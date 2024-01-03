Three Kings Day: A Celebration of Tradition and Taste at La Monarca Bakery

January 6th ushers in the colorful and delectable festivities of Three Kings Day, also known as the Epiphany, a day steeped in traditions reaching from Puerto Rico to Atlanta, and celebrated with fervor in Southern California. Among the customs such as leaving shoes by the bed and placing grass or hay at the door, the making and sharing of Rosca de Reyes, a traditional sweet bread, takes center stage.

The Taste of Tradition: Rosca de Reyes

The centerpiece of the celebration, Rosca de Reyes, is a sweet, yeasty bread baked in a ring shape to represent a crown. Embellished with candied fruits and a cookie crust, it symbolizes the arrival of the Three Wise Men. The bread is also embedded with small figurines symbolizing the newborn messiah, a tradition that carries a stroke of luck for the finder.

Los Angeles’ La Monarca Bakery: A Sweet Hub

Los Angeles boasts a popular destination for this festive delight – La Monarca Bakery. With outlets in Whittier, Santa Monica, South Pasadena, Highland Park, among others, the bakery offers the Rosca in medium and large sizes, catering to gatherings of all scales. Whether you’re hosting a feast or savoring it over several days, the bakery has you covered.

More than Bread: A Cultural Celebration

But the bakery offers more than just the Rosca. A holiday tray of conchas, individual sweet breads, is also up for grabs. While the Rosca pays homage to the Three Kings, the conchas form part of a broader celebration of Hispanic and Latinx identities, capturing the essence of the community’s gastronomic tradition.

Three Kings Day, a day of gift-giving, al fresco feasts, and culinary treats, brings together communities and friends to honor their national identities. Whether in Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican community or the Hispanic and Latinx community of Southern California, the day is a flavorful testament to the enduring traditions of these vibrant cultures.