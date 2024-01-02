Tho Ha Village: A Symphony of Tradition, Craft, and Rice Paper

In the heart of the ancient Tho Ha Village, a traditional craft is thriving, infused with the aroma and texture of rice paper. The village, nestled 45km north of Hanoi, is a cradle of artisans who have mastered the art of rice paper making, a key ingredient in Vietnamese cuisine, especially for the revered spring rolls. Trinh Dac Ha, a 70-year-old artisan, is one such name who stands tall in this craft, passing on a legacy that is as compelling as it is flavorsome.

A Fragrant Tradition

What distinguishes these rice papers is a special fragrance that permeates every nook and cranny of the village. This unique aroma is attributed to a drying process that involves a delicate dance with morning dew and sunlight. The villagers, with limited land for agriculture, have turned their attention and skills to traditional crafts like rice paper making, converting a necessity into an art form that now forms the backbone of their livelihood.

From Grain to Gourmet

The process of making rice paper is as intricate as the patterns on them. It commences with soaking quality rice, moving on to grinding it into a batter, followed by steaming, and then carefully drying it to avoid the onset of mold or cracks. Trinh Dac Ha emphasizes that no food additives are used in the entire process, ensuring the product’s food safety. This steadfast commitment to purity and quality elevates their craft from mere food production to a testament of their cultural integrity.

Prosperity in Paper

The village chief, Cap Trong Viet, reports that over 600 households partake in this craft, which has significantly improved their living standards. The average monthly earnings oscillate between 7 to 10 million Vietnamese Dong per person. The village’s rice paper, a symbol of their resilience and creativity, has gained popularity beyond the borders of Vietnam and is now exported to countries such as South Korea, Japan, and some European nations.

As the Lunar New Year festival approaches, the demand for rice paper surges. It forms an essential component for festive dishes like fried spring rolls and shrimp and pork roll salad. The village not only meets the local demand but also acts as a magnet for visitors who often purchase rice paper as gifts, a token of their encounter with a tradition that is as enduring as it is tasty.