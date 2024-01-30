Third Kingdom: New York's First Mushroom-Focused Restaurant Opens

New York's vibrant East Village is preparing to mark a culinary milestone with the unveiling of Third Kingdom, the city's pioneering mushroom-centric restaurant. This gastronomic revelation, led by the James Beard Award nominee for Outstanding Restaurateur 2024, Ravi DeRossi of Overthrow Hospitality, is poised to open its doors to the public on February 1, 2024.

Menu: A Mycological Marvel

The menu at Third Kingdom is a testament to the culinary versatility of mushrooms, a neglected superfood. Chef Juan Pajarito, also from Overthrow Hospitality, has ingeniously crafted a menu featuring a diverse variety of mushrooms, including chanterelle, oyster, lion's mane, shiitake, hedgehog, and black pearl. Every dish is a celebration of the fungi kingdom, ranging from Lion's Mane dumplings bathed in daikon sauce and topped with micro cilantro, to a rich black pearl oyster mole enchilada complemented by epazote sour cream.

The mushroom adventure doesn't end with the main courses. Dessert offerings, such as the Lava Cake accompanied by rosemary and porcini ice cream, ensure the mushroom theme permeates every facet of the dining experience. To top it all, the restaurant also features a 'Forager's Corner', offering rotating special mushroom dishes, ensuring the menu stays fresh and exciting.

Setting: A Gothic Enclave

The ambiance at Third Kingdom is as unique as its menu. The restaurant sports a moody, Gothic decor, with deep burgundy walls and black seating. The handmade Spalted Maple wood tables add a touch of rustic elegance, while the whimsical mushroom art adorning the walls echoes the eatery's theme.

Drink Pairings: An Art in Itself

Guests at Third Kingdom can also indulge in a selection of beers and an extensive wine list, meticulously curated by Overthrow Hospitality partner Drew Brady. The beverage offerings are designed to harmoniously pair with the mushroom-centric cuisine, elevating the overall dining experience.

Third Kingdom is more than just a restaurant. It aims to serve as a beacon for elevated plant-based dining, catering to both vegans and non-vegans alike. With its innovative approach to mushroom-based cuisine and its captivating setting, it is set to redefine the dining landscape of the East Village and beyond.