The Underground Speakeasy at The Mob Museum Unveils February Cocktail Lineup

The Mob Museum's Underground speakeasy announces February lineup of themed cocktails and live entertainment, offering a unique historical and cultural experience.

Aqsa Younas Rana
The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, home to the Underground speakeasy and distillery, is set to enthrall its patrons with a series of live entertainment and distinctive cocktail offerings throughout February. The lineup includes a variety of themed cocktails designed to commemorate different events of the month, each meticulously crafted, offering more than just a drink but a deep dive into history and culture.

International Pisco Sour Day Celebration

Starting the month with a bang, the Underground celebrates International Pisco Sour Day from February 1-3 with their featured Pisco Sour Cocktail. This classic concoction is a blend of Macchu Pisco, lime, simple syrup, and egg whites, garnished elegantly with a lime wheel. The Pisco Sour is a nod to the time-honored Peruvian cocktail, recognized globally for its unique flavor and cultural significance.

The Bookmaker: A Nod to Las Vegas' Inaugural Major Game

From February 4-11, the Underground pays tribute to Las Vegas' inaugural major game with The Bookmaker Cocktail. Crafted with WhistlePig PiggyBack Bourbon and Rye, maple syrup, celery bitters, and a hint of liquid smoke, this cocktail is topped with a piece of candied bacon. This special cocktail encapsulates the essence of the city's vibrant gaming culture while offering a nuanced taste profile that appeals to both bourbon enthusiasts and cocktail lovers.

Anniversary Celebrations and Special Discounts

The Mob Museum commemorates its 12th anniversary on February 14 with a 10% discount on all food and beverages, excluding bottled moonshine. This gesture is not only a celebration of the Museum's legacy but also a token of appreciation for its patrons who have been a part of this journey.

National Margarita Day Special

Finally, National Margarita Day will be celebrated with a unique Blueberry Basil Margarita, available from February 22-25. This cocktail, featuring blueberry syrup, Jose Cuervo Tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, agave, and fresh basil leaves, is a refreshing and innovative take on the classic margarita. Each of these special cocktails is priced at $14, offering an affordable yet luxurious experience for patrons. The events promise a rich journey through history, coupled with live entertainment and exclusive beverages.