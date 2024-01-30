The Underground Speakeasy at The Mob Museum Unveils February Cocktail Lineup

The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, home to the Underground speakeasy and distillery, is set to enthrall its patrons with a series of live entertainment and distinctive cocktail offerings throughout February. The lineup includes a variety of themed cocktails designed to commemorate different events of the month, each meticulously crafted, offering more than just a drink but a deep dive into history and culture.

International Pisco Sour Day Celebration

Starting the month with a bang, the Underground celebrates International Pisco Sour Day from February 1-3 with their featured Pisco Sour Cocktail. This classic concoction is a blend of Macchu Pisco, lime, simple syrup, and egg whites, garnished elegantly with a lime wheel. The Pisco Sour is a nod to the time-honored Peruvian cocktail, recognized globally for its unique flavor and cultural significance.

The Bookmaker: A Nod to Las Vegas' Inaugural Major Game

From February 4-11, the Underground pays tribute to Las Vegas' inaugural major game with The Bookmaker Cocktail. Crafted with WhistlePig PiggyBack Bourbon and Rye, maple syrup, celery bitters, and a hint of liquid smoke, this cocktail is topped with a piece of candied bacon. This special cocktail encapsulates the essence of the city's vibrant gaming culture while offering a nuanced taste profile that appeals to both bourbon enthusiasts and cocktail lovers.

Anniversary Celebrations and Special Discounts

The Mob Museum commemorates its 12th anniversary on February 14 with a 10% discount on all food and beverages, excluding bottled moonshine. This gesture is not only a celebration of the Museum's legacy but also a token of appreciation for its patrons who have been a part of this journey.

National Margarita Day Special

Finally, National Margarita Day will be celebrated with a unique Blueberry Basil Margarita, available from February 22-25. This cocktail, featuring blueberry syrup, Jose Cuervo Tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, agave, and fresh basil leaves, is a refreshing and innovative take on the classic margarita. Each of these special cocktails is priced at $14, offering an affordable yet luxurious experience for patrons. The events promise a rich journey through history, coupled with live entertainment and exclusive beverages.