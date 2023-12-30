en English
Food

The Underestimated Health Benefits of Prunes

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:05 pm EST
The Underestimated Health Benefits of Prunes

Commonly known as prunes, dried plums are often underestimated for their health benefits, which extend far beyond aiding digestion. Packed with fiber, prunes not only alleviate constipation and ensure regular bowel movements but also promote digestive health by feeding the good bacteria in the gut. Despite their sweetness, their low glycemic index makes them a suitable snack for those managing blood sugar levels. However, moderation is advised for individuals with diabetes.

Nutrition and Health Benefits of Prunes

Prunes are rich in Vitamin K, essential for bone health and metabolism, potentially helping strengthen bones. They support heart health through their fiber, potassium, and antioxidant content, aiding in lowering blood pressure and reducing cardiovascular disease risk. The antioxidants in prunes, such as phenolic compounds and beta carotene, are crucial in fighting free radicals and contribute to overall cellular health.

Research Findings on Prunes

A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition suggests that daily consumption of prunes may reduce inflammation markers connected to bone signaling pathways, thus reducing the effects of bone loss among postmenopausal women. Another study in the journal, Nutrients, indicates that daily tree nut consumption reduces the risk of metabolic syndrome (MetSx) by improving waist circumference, lipid biomarkers, and/or insulin levels, without requiring calorie restriction, in young adults.

Prunes and Digestive Health

Prunes are renowned for their laxative benefits. A 2014 study showed that prunes are more effective than psyllium husk used in the treatment of constipation, improving stool frequency and consistency. A complementary study conducted to a large-scale, single-center, randomized, parallel design clinical trial showed that consuming 50 to 100 g of prunes every day significantly reduced inflammatory cytokines and activated monocytes.

The California Prune Association is promoting the health benefits of prunes and conducting activities to promote the consumption of California Prunes. Despite the many health benefits prunes offer, they should be incorporated into a diet in moderation to maximize their positive effects.

Food Health
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

