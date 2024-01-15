en English
Food

The Salt of the Earth: A Deep Dive into the World of Premium Salts

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
From the sun-drenched marshes of Aigues-Mortes in France to the rugged salt pans of Maldon in England, and the pristine shores of Portland, Oregon, Melissa Clark embarks on a culinary journey exploring the world’s most cherished seasoning – salt. This is not just about any ordinary table salt but rather a deep dive into the exquisiteness of fleur de sel, the crème de la crème of sea salts, treasured for its ability to elevate the flavors of food to new, tantalizing heights.

Harvesting Fleur de Sel: An Ancient Practice

The Salin d’Aïgues-Mortes, nestled in the South of France, stands as an emblem of salt production, where traditional harvesting techniques dating back to Roman times are still in use. Here, the fleur de sel – literally translated to ‘flower of salt’ – is collected by hand. It is an exquisite salt, naturally white with a super-fine texture, making it one of the world’s finest finishing salts. But the Salin is not just a production site; it is also a refuge for local species and a place where plant life flourishes, marking the harmonious meeting point of the Mediterranean sea and land.

A Sprinkle of Luxury: The Rising Popularity of Premium Salts

Despite the higher cost compared to ordinary table salt, premium, flaky salts like fleur de sel are finding favor among chefs and home cooks alike. Their popularity is a testament to their unique ability to intensify the taste of food, making it more vibrant and flavorful. The salt is recommended for sprinkling on salads, grilled veggies, steak, and fish, and is also used as a simple summer treat on fresh garden tomatoes. A sprinkle of this luxury is now just a click away, with delivery available through Cheesyplace.com.

Clarification and Corrections

A previous version of this article misstated the chemical name of industrial table salt as sodium, rather than sodium chloride. Also, a correction has been made regarding the etymology of the word ‘salubrious’. The author, Melissa Clark, is a columnist for the Food section, reporting on food trends, creating recipes, and is involved in cooking videos.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

