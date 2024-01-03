en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bahrain

The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain Ushers in a New Era of Sustainable Dining with Le Jardin

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain Ushers in a New Era of Sustainable Dining with Le Jardin

In a groundbreaking initiative, The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain has ushered in a new era of sustainable dining with the introduction of Le Jardin. This unique dining concept underscores the importance of locally sourced ingredients and sustainability, presenting a remarkable culinary experience that is both sumptuous and environmentally responsible.

Embracing the Farm-to-Table Philosophy

Le Jardin is more than just a restaurant; it is a celebration of Bahrain’s rich agricultural heritage. It brings to the forefront a farm-to-table philosophy, where the menu is dictated by the season and the harvest. This approach not only ensures the freshness of the ingredients but also minimizes the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation of food.

Local Partnerships for Sustainable Practices

To make its vision a reality, Le Jardin has formed strategic partnerships with local farmers and suppliers who are as committed to sustainable practices as the restaurant itself. The result is an array of dishes made from ingredients sourced directly from local entities like the Farmers Market in Salmabad. The offerings range from organic vegetables to certified ethically sourced meat, ensuring that every bite is a testament to the quality and ethics of local agriculture.

Exemplifying Culinary Artistry with Kushiyaki

At the helm of this innovative venture is Executive Chef Joergen Sodemann, who brings his culinary artistry to the table with the traditional Japanese art of Kushiyaki. This involves skewering meat and vegetables, highlighting the local ingredients’ colors, textures, shapes, and flavors. The restaurant’s ambiance further enhances the dining experience, with a tranquil terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf and a verdant garden where herbs such as Oregano, Mint, Rosemary, and Thyme are grown.

Le Jardin operates from Wednesday to Saturday, from 4 pm to 10 pm, inviting guests to embark on a sustainable and exceptional culinary journey that is both a feast for the senses and a boon for the environment.

0
Bahrain Food Sustainability
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NBB Honoured for Dedication to Bahraini Talent Development

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain's New Foreign Financial Transfer Tax: A Double-edged Sword?

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain to Distribute 6,800 Housing Units across Three Cities

By Shivani Chauhan

Zayani Leasing Provides Elite Technology Middle East with Diverse Fleet of Vehicles

By Shivani Chauhan

Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League ...
@Bahrain · 4 hours
Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League ...
heart comment 0
Dr. Molly Owens: A Cherished Pillar of the American Mission Hospital Passes Away

By Shivani Chauhan

Dr. Molly Owens: A Cherished Pillar of the American Mission Hospital Passes Away
Bahrain Gears Up for the 20th Anniversary of F1 Grand Prix

By Salman Khan

Bahrain Gears Up for the 20th Anniversary of F1 Grand Prix
Bahrain’s Future Generations Fund Partners with CBRE for Tower Project

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain's Future Generations Fund Partners with CBRE for Tower Project
Bahrain’s Stock Market Faces Downturn Amid Regional Fluctuations

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain's Stock Market Faces Downturn Amid Regional Fluctuations
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
44 seconds
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
1 min
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
1 min
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
2 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
2 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
2 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
3 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
3 mins
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
3 mins
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app