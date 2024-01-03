The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain Ushers in a New Era of Sustainable Dining with Le Jardin

In a groundbreaking initiative, The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain has ushered in a new era of sustainable dining with the introduction of Le Jardin. This unique dining concept underscores the importance of locally sourced ingredients and sustainability, presenting a remarkable culinary experience that is both sumptuous and environmentally responsible.

Embracing the Farm-to-Table Philosophy

Le Jardin is more than just a restaurant; it is a celebration of Bahrain’s rich agricultural heritage. It brings to the forefront a farm-to-table philosophy, where the menu is dictated by the season and the harvest. This approach not only ensures the freshness of the ingredients but also minimizes the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation of food.

Local Partnerships for Sustainable Practices

To make its vision a reality, Le Jardin has formed strategic partnerships with local farmers and suppliers who are as committed to sustainable practices as the restaurant itself. The result is an array of dishes made from ingredients sourced directly from local entities like the Farmers Market in Salmabad. The offerings range from organic vegetables to certified ethically sourced meat, ensuring that every bite is a testament to the quality and ethics of local agriculture.

Exemplifying Culinary Artistry with Kushiyaki

At the helm of this innovative venture is Executive Chef Joergen Sodemann, who brings his culinary artistry to the table with the traditional Japanese art of Kushiyaki. This involves skewering meat and vegetables, highlighting the local ingredients’ colors, textures, shapes, and flavors. The restaurant’s ambiance further enhances the dining experience, with a tranquil terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf and a verdant garden where herbs such as Oregano, Mint, Rosemary, and Thyme are grown.

Le Jardin operates from Wednesday to Saturday, from 4 pm to 10 pm, inviting guests to embark on a sustainable and exceptional culinary journey that is both a feast for the senses and a boon for the environment.