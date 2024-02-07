The Rising Tide of Grocery Prices: Unraveling the Causes and Charting the Course of Global Supermarkets

As grocery prices surge globally, a recent report by Groundwork Collaborative sheds light on the driving factors, including corporate profiteering, supply chain disruptions, and climate change. The report identifies five categories contributing to nearly 30% of grocery inflation: beef and veal, poultry, non-frozen drinks, fresh fruits and vegetables, and snacks.

Corporate Profiteering Fuels Price Hike

The report reveals examples from various sectors, including aviation, banking, childcare, electricity, and supermarkets, underscoring the role of corporate profiteering in the price increase. It outlines how businesses amassed colossal profits in 2022-23, a trend that has exacerbated inflation and contributed to rising prices.

Global Supermarket Chains Adapt Amid Challenges

Against this backdrop, supermarkets worldwide are evolving their strategies. For instance, ReposiTrak has fortified its food traceability network by adding four California-based produce companies, a move aimed at enhancing supply chain management. Meanwhile, in the UK, Lidl and M&S have emerged as the fastest-growing supermarkets, despite a spending slump post-Christmas. Tesco, another UK-based chain, has revived its Kids Eat Free scheme during the February half term.

Leadership Changes and Expansion Plans

On the leadership front, Klas Balkow, president and CEO of Sweden's Axfood, has announced his decision to step down by the end of 2024. In Northern Ireland, supermarkets have hit a record high in spending, fueled by increased consumer expenditure on fruits, vegetables, and salads. New Zealand's Wonky Box is gearing up to extend its affordable produce delivery to the South Island.

The Impact of Weather Events and Profit Growth

Australia's Zerella Fresh has been vocal about the impacts of weather events on the supply chain. In contrast, METRO AG reported growth in all segments and channels in the first quarter of 2023/24. In Israel, the Amir brothers have bid for a controlling stake in the supermarket chain Shufersal.

Fresh Initiatives and Diversification

Malaysian retail giant KK Super Mart is mapping out plans to expand into Uzbekistan. Sainsbury's in the UK is eyeing more cost savings and better returns for investors. Korean convenience stores are adding a dash of novelty to their offerings with fresh produce and foreign delicacies. Sweden's ICA Gruppen has reported an increase in net sales for Q4 2023. And in Australia, Coles has introduced new vegetable powders in a bid to combat food waste and promote vegetable consumption.