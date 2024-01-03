en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More

With the surging demand for gluten-free products, food formulators are shifting their focus toward grains and ingredients that are not only gluten-free but also familiar to consumers. Such ingredients include oats, quinoa, and chickpeas, which are gaining favor due to their high consumer recognition and their ability to positively influence purchasing decisions.

Oats, Chickpeas, and Quinoa: The Preferred Gluten-Free Ingredients

According to Ardent Mills, these ingredients enjoy significant familiarity among consumers. Oats take the lead with a recognition rate of 97%, followed by chickpeas at 94%, and quinoa at 84%. The recognition and acceptance of these ingredients have paved the way for their incorporation into various food categories, particularly snacks and bakery items such as crackers and cookies.

The gluten-free oats market is projected to witness substantial growth, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate of nearly 13% from 2022 to 2028. This growth is indicative of the increasing consumer preference for gluten-free alternatives and the industry’s response to meet this demand.

Rising Star: Buckwheat

Buckwheat is also gaining traction in the gluten-free sector, recognized by over 60% of consumers. Whole Foods Market has even highlighted buckwheat as one of its top trends for 2024. The year 2024, according to the ambassador of food culture at Whole Foods Market, is set to be buckwheat’s year. This rise in popularity reflects the increasing consumer interest in diverse, nutritionally rich, and gluten-free grains.

The Texture and Taste Challenge

Formulators are not only addressing the ingredient selection but also the challenge of achieving the right texture and taste in gluten-free products. Consumers’ expectations for high-quality and good-tasting alternatives to wheat-based goods are driving the industry to innovate and improve the overall sensory experience of gluten-free products.

Teff: The Versatile Gluten-Free Grain

Another notable gluten-free grain is teff. Known for its versatility and nutritional profile, teff is gaining attention within the gluten-free market. Companies like Teff Co. are supplying American-grown Maskal teff, ensuring low levels of gluten commingling to meet FDA standards. Teff is finding its place in denser products such as pancakes and waffles, with its popularity expected to rise further within the gluten-free market.

0
Business Food Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Simply Good Foods: Awaiting the Q4 Earnings Release with High Expectations

By BNN Correspondents

PepsiCo Accused of Misleading the Public and Damaging the Environment in New Lawsuit

By BNN Correspondents

Regions Bank Launches 'Women + Wealth' Program for Financial Empowerment

By Nimrah Khatoon

T-Mobile Raises the Bar with Hulu Inclusion in Go5G Next Plan

By BNN Correspondents

Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' ...
@Business · 1 min
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' ...
heart comment 0
US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023

By Safak Costu

US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023
Anticipation Builds as Kura Sushi USA Prepares for Quarterly Earnings Report

By Justice Nwafor

Anticipation Builds as Kura Sushi USA Prepares for Quarterly Earnings Report
Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency

By Hadeel Hashem

Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency
Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Independence

By BNN Correspondents

Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Independence
Latest Headlines
World News
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
15 seconds
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
53 seconds
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
1 min
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
1 min
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
3 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
3 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
3 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
4 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
4 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
20 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
35 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app