The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More

With the surging demand for gluten-free products, food formulators are shifting their focus toward grains and ingredients that are not only gluten-free but also familiar to consumers. Such ingredients include oats, quinoa, and chickpeas, which are gaining favor due to their high consumer recognition and their ability to positively influence purchasing decisions.

Oats, Chickpeas, and Quinoa: The Preferred Gluten-Free Ingredients

According to Ardent Mills, these ingredients enjoy significant familiarity among consumers. Oats take the lead with a recognition rate of 97%, followed by chickpeas at 94%, and quinoa at 84%. The recognition and acceptance of these ingredients have paved the way for their incorporation into various food categories, particularly snacks and bakery items such as crackers and cookies.

The gluten-free oats market is projected to witness substantial growth, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate of nearly 13% from 2022 to 2028. This growth is indicative of the increasing consumer preference for gluten-free alternatives and the industry’s response to meet this demand.

Rising Star: Buckwheat

Buckwheat is also gaining traction in the gluten-free sector, recognized by over 60% of consumers. Whole Foods Market has even highlighted buckwheat as one of its top trends for 2024. The year 2024, according to the ambassador of food culture at Whole Foods Market, is set to be buckwheat’s year. This rise in popularity reflects the increasing consumer interest in diverse, nutritionally rich, and gluten-free grains.

The Texture and Taste Challenge

Formulators are not only addressing the ingredient selection but also the challenge of achieving the right texture and taste in gluten-free products. Consumers’ expectations for high-quality and good-tasting alternatives to wheat-based goods are driving the industry to innovate and improve the overall sensory experience of gluten-free products.

Teff: The Versatile Gluten-Free Grain

Another notable gluten-free grain is teff. Known for its versatility and nutritional profile, teff is gaining attention within the gluten-free market. Companies like Teff Co. are supplying American-grown Maskal teff, ensuring low levels of gluten commingling to meet FDA standards. Teff is finding its place in denser products such as pancakes and waffles, with its popularity expected to rise further within the gluten-free market.