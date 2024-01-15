en English
Food

The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Plant-based milks have emerged as a favored alternative to traditional cow’s milk, driven by health considerations, allergies, and dietary preferences. Derived from an assortment of plant sources, they each confer distinct benefits and flavors. The production process breaks down plant material, leading to different particle sizes that influence the final product’s stability and consistency. Health benefits, including lower calorie content, cholesterol management, and alleviation from allergies or intolerances, have made non-dairy milks a popular choice.

A Spectrum of Plant-based Milks

Consumers have a wide array of options when it comes to dairy alternatives. These range from cereal-based, legume-based, nut-based, seed-based, to pseudo-cereal-based milks. Each type provides unique benefits, contributing to health and wellness in different ways. Almond milk is characteristically low in calories and saturated fats, while also being a good source of vitamin E. Coconut milk offers a distinctive flavor and is rich in healthy fats, beneficial for skin and hair health. Peanut milk serves as a source of plant-based protein and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Sesame milk is abundant in essential minerals and antioxidants. Soy milk is widely consumed due to its complete protein profile and potential cholesterol-lowering effects. These alternatives cater to individuals following a vegan lifestyle or those seeking dairy substitutes.

Impact of Plant-based Milks on Health

Each plant-based milk variant offers a unique health profile. For instance, Silk Original Soy Milk boasts 50% more calcium than dairy milk and zero cholesterol, making it a healthy alternative for those who can’t consume or don’t prefer traditional milk. Almond milk, such as Silk Protein Almondmilk, provides 8g of complete plant protein per serving and contains less sugar than dairy milk. It’s also rich in calcium and has 55% less sugar than low-fat dairy milk. Almond Breeze® Original, another almond milk variant, is lactose-free, soy-free, calcium-enriched, and contains only 60 calories per serving. It also offers 50% more calcium than dairy and is rich in Vitamin E.

The Growing Preference for Plant-based Milks

Plant-based milks are not just for vegans, lactose-intolerant individuals, or those allergic to dairy. They have increasingly become a favored choice for health-conscious consumers and dieters due to their lower fat and calorie content compared to cow’s milk. The nutritional advantages and disadvantages of different types of plant-based milks, including almond milk, cashew milk, oat milk, soy milk, rice milk, coconut milk, macadamia nut milk, and pea milk, are becoming more widely understood, contributing to their growing popularity.

Food Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

