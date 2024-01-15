en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

The Rise of ‘Hidden Black Pearls’: Young Foodies Challenge Traditional Online Ratings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
The Rise of ‘Hidden Black Pearls’: Young Foodies Challenge Traditional Online Ratings

In an era where online reviews dictate dining choices, a bold new trend has emerged. Young food enthusiasts are defying conventions by seeking out restaurants with lower ratings, lured by the potential of unearthing what they call ‘hidden black pearls.’ These are, in essence, underrated eateries that may serve delightful and authentic cuisine, in spite of their less-than-stellar ratings.

Challenging the Rating System

Content creator Freddy Wong has sparked a viral sensation with his recent video. Wong suggests that Chinese restaurants with a modest 3.5-star rating on Yelp often serve more authentic food. He attributes this to differing cultural expectations of service. In his view, high-rated Yelp restaurants tend to have limited menus and counter service to avoid negative staff interaction. Wong’s argument? Seek authenticity in cultural cuisines rather than rely blindly on Yelp ratings.

TikTok and the Rise of Food Influencers

TikTok creator Keith Lee is using his platform to breathe new life into struggling small restaurants. His food reviews have led to a surge in business for these establishments. For instance, his review of Frankensons Pizzeria in Las Vegas resulted in queues down the street and a substantial rise in sales. Lee’s influence extends to larger chains too. He has even partnered with Chipotle, leading to the inclusion of a made-up item on their menu.

Lee’s mission is two-fold: to help small businesses thrive, and to earn his livelihood through deals with larger companies that can afford to pay him. This reflects a broader shift in the food industry, where influencers wield considerable power and can make or break businesses.

Broader Implications of the Trend

This trend reflects a broader skepticism towards conventional rating systems. It’s a movement driven by a desire for more authentic, less mainstream experiences. It’s gained traction and become a notable topic of search queries, adding a new dimension to the way food lovers explore culinary prospects.

In other news, sports enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the performance of China’s women’s national soccer team in an upcoming event in Hangzhou. Gastronomes are also awaiting the 2024 Beijing Michelin Guide, with two esteemed Sichuan-style restaurants expected to be highlighted. Meanwhile, the long-standing historical ties between Iran and China serve as a reminder of the deep-rooted connections between these two ancient civilizations.

0
China Food
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
3 mins ago
China Leverages 'Star Effect' to Boost Tourism
In an innovative move to fuel tourism and economic growth, local bureaus of culture and tourism in China are leveraging a strategy known as the ‘star effect’. This involves enlisting well-known celebrities such as Xiao Zhan, Wang Yibo, and Zhao Liying to promote travel to regions like Chongqing, Henan, and Hebei. These popular personalities, with
China Leverages 'Star Effect' to Boost Tourism
Helicopter Rescues Tourists Stranded by Avalanches in China's Xinjiang
41 mins ago
Helicopter Rescues Tourists Stranded by Avalanches in China's Xinjiang
Bavarian Farmers Protest Government Austerity Measures As Chinese Tradesman Dazzles with Ice Sculptures
48 mins ago
Bavarian Farmers Protest Government Austerity Measures As Chinese Tradesman Dazzles with Ice Sculptures
Former Chairman of China Everbright Group, Tang Shuangning, Arrested on Charges of Bribery and Corruption
8 mins ago
Former Chairman of China Everbright Group, Tang Shuangning, Arrested on Charges of Bribery and Corruption
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
30 mins ago
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
Baidu Inc Shares Tumble Amid PLA AI Experiment Controversy
40 mins ago
Baidu Inc Shares Tumble Amid PLA AI Experiment Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Echo against Chinese Unification
19 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Echo against Chinese Unification
The Frosty Fight for Republican Nomination: A Prelude to Iowa Caucus
2 mins
The Frosty Fight for Republican Nomination: A Prelude to Iowa Caucus
Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
3 mins
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
3 mins
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
3 mins
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
4 mins
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
12 mins
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
12 mins
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
14 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app