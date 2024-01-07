en English
The Resurgence of the Ring of Bells: A Beacon of Local, Organic Fare in Dartmoor

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Steeped in history and tradition, the Ring of Bells at North Bovey, a charming country inn with roots reaching back to the 13th century, has always been the beating heart of the Dartmoor community. Its journey, however, has been far from smooth. In January 2016, a devastating fire ravaged the inn, causing significant damage and forcing a closure that would last nearly two years.

Phoenix Rising from the Ashes

Resilience, it seems, is woven into the very fabric of the Ring of Bells. Following extensive renovations that cost £1.5 million, the inn reopened its doors on December 10, 2017. The restoration work was carried out with meticulous attention to detail, preserving the inn’s original charm and character while ensuring it was equipped to serve the needs of a modern clientele.

A New Chapter

In 2022, the inn was put up for sale with a £1.2 million price tag. It experienced a brief spell of closure when the previous owners ceased trading. This, however, was not the end of the inn’s journey. Eversfield Organic, a Devon-based family business renowned for its farm shops, delis, cafes, and the award-winning Dartmoor Inn at Merrivale, stepped in to breathe new life into the establishment.

Embracing Local, Organic Produce

Today, the Ring of Bells is celebrated for its commitment to serving 100% locally-sourced, organic food. High-quality offerings, including organic steak and vegetables from Eversfield Organic’s own farm, grace the inn’s menu. The bar showcases drinks from local breweries, reflecting the inn’s dedication to supporting local businesses.

Award-Winning Hospitality

Five guest bedrooms offer bed and breakfast accommodation, blending comfort with the inn’s historic ambiance. Shortly after its reopening, the Ring of Bells earned recognition as one of the best restaurants in Devon, according to Opentable’s Diner’s Choice Awards 2023. The inn has also amassed an impressive collection of five-star reviews on Tripadvisor, with customers lauding its friendly staff, cozy atmosphere, and delicious food. Its location near Dartmoor’s walking trails adds to its appeal, making it a sought-after spot for both locals and visitors alike.

Rizwan Shah

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

