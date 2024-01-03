The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse

From the heart of tropical Africa, the ancient grain Kodo millet is making a strong comeback on the culinary scene. Known for its high nutritional value and versatile cooking options, Kodo millet has been a staple in Indian cuisine for over 3,000 years and is referenced in ancient texts like the Yajurveda.

A Nutritional Powerhouse

Kodo millet’s profile as a nutritional powerhouse is marked by its high content of fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. This makes it an ideal food option for weight management, diabetes control, and promoting digestive health. It is particularly beneficial for those adhering to a gluten-free diet or those diagnosed with celiac disease. The grain is rich in essential nutrients including iron, copper, calcium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. These constituents not only help in smoothening digestive functions and controlling blood sugar levels but also aid in reducing oxidative stress and promoting weight loss.

Endorsement by Dietician Vidhi Chawla

Dietician Vidhi Chawla has lauded the benefits of Kodo millet, emphasizing its role in boosting immunity, aiding heart health, and its adaptability in various recipes. She points out that Kodo millet can be used in a range of dishes, from soups, flatbreads, and porridge to cookies, salads, and snacks. Additionally, Kodo millet is a ‘vrat-friendly’ grain, meaning it can be consumed during religious fasts like Navratri and Ekadashi.

Caution for Specific Health Concerns

While Kodo millet offers numerous health benefits, individuals with kidney issues or potassium sensitivity should exercise caution due to its high potassium content. It is recommended to consult health professionals before incorporating Kodo millet into the diet for those with specific health concerns.