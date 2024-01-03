en English
Africa

The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse

From the heart of tropical Africa, the ancient grain Kodo millet is making a strong comeback on the culinary scene. Known for its high nutritional value and versatile cooking options, Kodo millet has been a staple in Indian cuisine for over 3,000 years and is referenced in ancient texts like the Yajurveda.

A Nutritional Powerhouse

Kodo millet’s profile as a nutritional powerhouse is marked by its high content of fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. This makes it an ideal food option for weight management, diabetes control, and promoting digestive health. It is particularly beneficial for those adhering to a gluten-free diet or those diagnosed with celiac disease. The grain is rich in essential nutrients including iron, copper, calcium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. These constituents not only help in smoothening digestive functions and controlling blood sugar levels but also aid in reducing oxidative stress and promoting weight loss.

Endorsement by Dietician Vidhi Chawla

Dietician Vidhi Chawla has lauded the benefits of Kodo millet, emphasizing its role in boosting immunity, aiding heart health, and its adaptability in various recipes. She points out that Kodo millet can be used in a range of dishes, from soups, flatbreads, and porridge to cookies, salads, and snacks. Additionally, Kodo millet is a ‘vrat-friendly’ grain, meaning it can be consumed during religious fasts like Navratri and Ekadashi.

Caution for Specific Health Concerns

While Kodo millet offers numerous health benefits, individuals with kidney issues or potassium sensitivity should exercise caution due to its high potassium content. It is recommended to consult health professionals before incorporating Kodo millet into the diet for those with specific health concerns.

Africa Food Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

