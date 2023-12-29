en English
Food

The Renaissance of Coffee Culture: From Everyday Beverage to Statement of Lifestyle

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:46 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:23 am EST
The Renaissance of Coffee Culture: From Everyday Beverage to Statement of Lifestyle

The global coffee culture is undergoing a transformation, transitioning from a simple caffeine fix to a statement of lifestyle and affordable luxury. This shift has been partly propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a surge in specialty coffee roasters and an increase in sales of popular coffee makers. Coffee, once a mere beverage, is now a form of affordable luxury and lifestyle expression.

Impact of Social Media on Coffee Culture

Social media platforms like TikTok have played a key role in this cultural shift, influencing the coffee scene with new and innovative ways to enjoy the beverage. The ‘CoffeeTok’ trend on TikTok, for instance, has been instrumental in promoting different coffee varieties and brewing techniques, taking the coffee-drinking experience beyond a caffeine fix and making it a symbol of coolness and a vehicle for personal expression.

The Rise of Coffee Start-ups

India, being the third-largest producer and exporter of coffee in Asia, has seen a surge in popularity of coffee, with many new start-ups entering the market and offering a variety of coffee blends and brewing methods. Start-ups like Blue Tokai, Sleepy Owl, and Rage Coffee have gained significant traction, offering unique blends and innovative packaging. They have effectively leveraged online channels to connect directly with consumers, especially during the pandemic.

The Future of Coffee Culture

With the trend towards ‘premiumization’, consumers around the world are seeking higher quality coffee, diverse brewing methods, and a richer experience overall. The social aspect of sharing and exploring new coffee varieties and brewing techniques has elevated the act of coffee drinking to a communal ritual, driving the world towards a more caffeinated future.

Food Lifestyle Social Issues
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

