The Quest for the Best Caribbean Rum: Public Voting Opens

The Caribbean, a region celebrated for its legendary rum, is stepping into the spotlight once more with the ‘USA TODAY 10Best Best Caribbean Rum 2024’ initiative. This venture aims to recognize the top rum distilleries in the region, shining a light on the rich heritage of rum distillation, a tradition dating back to the 17th century.

A Spirited Selection

Renowned Caribbean travel experts have nominated their favored distilleries, presenting a curated selection that reflects the region’s widely diverse rum production. Among the nominees is Westerhall Estate in Grenada, reputed for its 10-year-aged rum, and St Nicholas Abbey in Barbados, which takes pride in producing rum from its own sugar cane syrup.

A Glimpse into Tradition

Pushing the boundaries of history is the Callwood Rum Distillery, one of the oldest pot distilleries in the Caribbean, offering a direct window into traditional rum production. Similarly, Clarke’s Court, based in Grenada, relies on imported molasses from Guyana to craft its classic flavors.

From Mass Production to Artisanal Craftsmanship

On the larger scale, Appleton Estate in Jamaica stands as the largest and oldest distillery in the country, with a wide array of rums and inviting tours of their facilities. Meanwhile, Brinley Gold Shipwreck in St Kitts crafts small batch rums, and Cruzan Rum from St Croix has earned a reputation for its smooth taste and array of flavors. Flor de Caña Rum in Nicaragua not only boasts a rich heritage but also champions sustainable production methods.

Adding a unique touch to the mix, The Cadushy Distillery on Bonaire produces Rom Rincon, a high-quality rum spiced in Caribbean tradition. Topper’s Rhum Distillery in St Maarten offers an immersive experience, allowing visitors to witness the rum-making process and sample their artisan rums.

As the competition heats up, individuals are encouraged to cast their vote daily for Rom Rincon, lending their support to help it clinch the top spot in the competition.

