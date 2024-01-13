en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

The Quest for the Best Caribbean Rum: Public Voting Opens

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
The Quest for the Best Caribbean Rum: Public Voting Opens

The Caribbean, a region celebrated for its legendary rum, is stepping into the spotlight once more with the ‘USA TODAY 10Best Best Caribbean Rum 2024’ initiative. This venture aims to recognize the top rum distilleries in the region, shining a light on the rich heritage of rum distillation, a tradition dating back to the 17th century.

A Spirited Selection

Renowned Caribbean travel experts have nominated their favored distilleries, presenting a curated selection that reflects the region’s widely diverse rum production. Among the nominees is Westerhall Estate in Grenada, reputed for its 10-year-aged rum, and St Nicholas Abbey in Barbados, which takes pride in producing rum from its own sugar cane syrup.

A Glimpse into Tradition

Pushing the boundaries of history is the Callwood Rum Distillery, one of the oldest pot distilleries in the Caribbean, offering a direct window into traditional rum production. Similarly, Clarke’s Court, based in Grenada, relies on imported molasses from Guyana to craft its classic flavors.

From Mass Production to Artisanal Craftsmanship

On the larger scale, Appleton Estate in Jamaica stands as the largest and oldest distillery in the country, with a wide array of rums and inviting tours of their facilities. Meanwhile, Brinley Gold Shipwreck in St Kitts crafts small batch rums, and Cruzan Rum from St Croix has earned a reputation for its smooth taste and array of flavors. Flor de Caña Rum in Nicaragua not only boasts a rich heritage but also champions sustainable production methods.

Adding a unique touch to the mix, The Cadushy Distillery on Bonaire produces Rom Rincon, a high-quality rum spiced in Caribbean tradition. Topper’s Rhum Distillery in St Maarten offers an immersive experience, allowing visitors to witness the rum-making process and sample their artisan rums.

As the competition heats up, individuals are encouraged to cast their vote daily for Rom Rincon, lending their support to help it clinch the top spot in the competition.

Adding depth to the narrative, the article acknowledges Jillian, a lifestyle journalist with a focus on travel, wine, spirits, and culture, and Melanie, an individual with a deep love for island life, both of whom contribute their insights and perspectives to this spirited journey through Caribbean rum distilleries.

0
Food Travel & Tourism
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
30 mins ago
West Indies Rum Distillery Sets Sights on Spirit Tourism with Planteray Launch
In a spirited stride towards boosting Barbados’ tourism sector, Alexandre Gabriel, the mastermind behind the West Indies Rum Distillery and Maison Ferrand, has set his sights on a niche yet promising avenue—spirit tourism. Addressing an international audience at the Stades’ Visitor Centre in Brighton, St Michael, during the global unveiling of Cut & Dry Coconut
West Indies Rum Distillery Sets Sights on Spirit Tourism with Planteray Launch
People First Aktion Club Hosts Soup and Chili Supper Fundraiser
49 mins ago
People First Aktion Club Hosts Soup and Chili Supper Fundraiser
The Potter's House Bakery & Café: Where Baking Meets Social Responsibility
53 mins ago
The Potter's House Bakery & Café: Where Baking Meets Social Responsibility
South Australia's Innovative Bakery Bags Boost Regional Tourism
32 mins ago
South Australia's Innovative Bakery Bags Boost Regional Tourism
Yours Truly Kitchen & Bar: Embracing Change and Navigating Challenges in the Dining Scene
32 mins ago
Yours Truly Kitchen & Bar: Embracing Change and Navigating Challenges in the Dining Scene
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
33 mins ago
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
Latest Headlines
World News
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
1 min
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
2 mins
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
2 mins
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
2 mins
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members
2 mins
The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
3 mins
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
Marathon Icon Deena Kastor to Inspire at Bermuda Triangle Challenge
3 mins
Marathon Icon Deena Kastor to Inspire at Bermuda Triangle Challenge
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
4 mins
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
Taylor Swift, Streaming, and the Changing Demographics of Kansas City Chiefs' Fanbase
4 mins
Taylor Swift, Streaming, and the Changing Demographics of Kansas City Chiefs' Fanbase
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app