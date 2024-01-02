en English
Food

The Quest for Liverpool’s Best Scouse: A Tale of Pubs and Home Cooking

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
The Quest for Liverpool’s Best Scouse: A Tale of Pubs and Home Cooking

On a spirited quest to find the best bowl of Scouse, Liverpool Echo ventured through the bustling city of Liverpool, where the traditional stew echoes the soul and history of the town. The top three contenders that emerged from this culinary exploration were The Ship and Mitre, Ma Boyle’s, and a homemade version crafted by a seasoned Liverpool mum with four decades of cooking experience under her apron.

The Ship and Mitre’s Take on the Classic

Positioned on Dale Street, The Ship and Mitre is renowned for its wide array of ales and the Scouse that complements them. The dish, priced at 11, boasted braised beef drenched in a rich, dark ale sauce. However, the stew was criticized for its potato-beef ratio, which skewed towards the tuberous side. Yet, the overall taste and the generous portion size managed to leave a lasting impression, garnering a Scouse Score of 7 out of 10.

Ma Boyle’s Scouse and Scouse Pie

Ma Boyle’s Alehouse and Eatery, another local favorite, offered both traditional Scouse and a unique Scouse pie, priced at 11 and 13 respectively. The Scouse pie, with its rich flavor and commendable meat-to-veg ratio, was a delight. It fell short, however, due to a slightly lumpy and dry mash, but still managed to secure a strong score of 9 out of 10.

A Taste of Home with the Scouse Mum

The final contender was a homemade Scouse by a local Liverpudlian mum. With over 40 years of cooking experience, she used lamb and fresh chicken stock to create a velvety sauce enveloping tender meat and vegetables. The result was a Scouse that rivaled the best of Liverpool’s pubs, also earning a well-deserved 9 out of 10. The Echo generously included the mum’s recipe for readers to replicate the heartwarming stew at home.

In conclusion, while Liverpool’s pubs, such as Ma Boyle’s, serve up excellent Scouse, a satisfying version can also be conjured at home, given the right recipe and a dash of love.

Food United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

