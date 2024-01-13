en English
Food

The Potter’s House Bakery & Café: Where Baking Meets Social Responsibility

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
The Potter’s House Bakery & Café: Where Baking Meets Social Responsibility

The Potter’s House Bakery & Café, situated in the heart of Rochester, New Hampshire, has recently been awarded the distinction of making the best chocolate chip cookies in the state. This recognition isn’t the only thing that sets this bakery apart. The bakery prides itself on a unique mission of providing employment opportunities to individuals on the autism spectrum, creating a truly inclusive work environment.

Serving Pastries With A Purpose

The owners of the bakery, Tim, a seasoned baker, and Sue, a dedicated special needs teacher, have together built a business model that bakes ‘pastries with a purpose.’ This commitment extends beyond the domain of quality baking to embrace the values of social responsibility. Their dedication has resonated deeply with the local community, often resulting in their cookies selling out before the day’s end.

Partnering With The Special Needs Community

The Potter’s House Bakery & Café’s mission extends to offering invaluable on-the-job work experience to those with special needs. In an effort to nurture potential and create a supportive environment, they have fostered a partnership with the special needs community. This collaboration facilitates the learning of valuable skills, setting individuals up for future career opportunities.

More Than Just A Local Bakery

The combination of a team’s unwavering dedication and a dual focus on product excellence and staff empowerment has transformed The Potter’s House Bakery & Café. It’s not just a local bakery, but a shining beacon of social entrepreneurship within the food industry. Their inspiring business model is a testament to the power of blending business with social good, creating not just delectable pastries, but a community that thrives on inclusivity and empowerment.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

