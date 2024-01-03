The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels

The rising popularity of oat milk in coffee, as an alternative to traditional cow’s milk, is not just among the lactose intolerant or vegan crowd. Many are drawn to its taste and the increasing availability in supermarkets and cafes. However, growing concerns about its impact on blood sugar levels have cast a shadow on this seemingly healthy trend. Even those who do not suffer from diabetes are being advised to monitor their blood sugar levels, as imbalances can lead to mood swings, fatigue, acne, poor sleep, and brain fog, among other health issues.

The Sugar Content in Oat Milk

While oat milk is touted as a plant-based alternative, it comes with its own set of nutritional baggage. It contains sugar and starch, both of which can cause glucose spikes upon digestion. Unsweetened oat milk, for instance, contains 7.01 grams of sugar per cup. This is lower than the sugar content in cow’s milk but significantly higher than that in almond milk.

Addressing the Starch and Sugar Dilemma

According to Jessie Inchausp, a French biochemist popularly known as the Glucose Goddess, the healthiest milk alternative should be evaluated not just on its sugar content, but its complete nutritional profile. This includes the content of fat and protein, both of which can help strike a balance in the body’s glucose levels. She suggests that cow’s milk and nut milks, which are low in starch but rich in protein and fat, could be better alternatives for maintaining balanced blood sugar levels.

Other Concerns with Oats

Despite being hailed as a healthy breakfast option, recent research suggests that oats may not be as beneficial as once believed. Oats contain lectin proteins, specifically a type called avenins, which can have adverse effects on gut health. Additionally, the presence of Glyphosate, a probable carcinogen, in oat-based products has raised concerns about its potential impact on human health. Oats can also be cross-contaminated with gluten-containing grains, posing a risk for individuals with celiac disease or sensitivities.