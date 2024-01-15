The Oaktree Restaurant Ushers in Plant-Based Era: Ditching 'Fake Meats' for 2024

In a spirited departure from the norm, The Oaktree Restaurant, a popular dining spot on Leigh Road, Leigh, has initiated a fresh culinary journey for its patrons in 2024. The restaurant, known for its innovative menu, has ushered in a new era by eliminating the majority of 'fake meats' from its offerings. The shift towards a plant-based menu aligns seamlessly with the global Veganuary initiative, where individuals worldwide are encouraged to try veganism during January.

Advertisment

From Deli-Style Eatery to Top-Ten Restaurant

Owners Jim and Samantha Anderson launched the Oaktree as a small deli-style eatery in 2013. The Andersons' culinary vision and commitment to ethical dining have seen the restaurant blossom over the past decade. Their tireless efforts have propelled The Oaktree into the top ten best restaurants in Leigh, according to TripAdvisor. Initially, their focus was on 'fake meats' and 'junk food', a strategy used to demonstrate that familiar, comfort foods could be enjoyed without any form of animal cruelty.

Plant-Based Dining: The New Frontier

Advertisment

Despite their initial menu, the Andersons have always had a personal preference for plant-based dishes that emphasize vegetables as the main component. Their new menu reflects this predilection and underscores their desire to focus on fresh, natural flavors, thereby showcasing the versatility and potential of vegetables. The decision to shift the menu has been met with positivity, although customers initially missed their old favorites. Over time, they have come to appreciate and embrace the new plant-focused culinary offerings.

Overcoming Challenges: The Covid Pandemic

The restaurant industry faced significant challenges during the Covid pandemic, and The Oaktree was no exception. The Andersons had to temporarily close The Oaktree and their second branch, The Acorn, in 2020. While The Acorn has remained closed, The Oaktree was successfully reopened, demonstrating the resilience and determination of the Andersons. With their new plant-based menu, The Oaktree continues to redefine dining experiences, offering healthier options for its customers and proving that ethical dining can also be delicious and satisfying.