en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

The Nutrition Twins Share Secrets for a Healthier Chili

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
The Nutrition Twins Share Secrets for a Healthier Chili

Chili, a dish celebrated for its rich protein, fiber, and iron content, is a favorite for many seeking a healthy yet flavorful meal. However, its nutritional benefits can be undermined by hefty toppings like sour cream and cheddar cheese. To counter this, registered dietitians and sisters, Tammy Lakatos Shames and Lyssie Lakatos, collectively known as The Nutrition Twins, have proposed several methods to boost chili’s health quotient without sacrificing taste.

Amplifying the Power of Beans

The Nutrition Twins suggest amping up the bean content in chili. Beans, packed with fiber, magnesium, and folic acid, can not only enhance the meal’s nutritional profile but also potentially improve HDL cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and inflammation.

Pumpkin: The Secret Superfood

Integrating pumpkin into chili can infuse it with a wealth of nutrients including fiber, vitamin E, potassium, beta carotene, and lutein. These elements aid in warding off chronic diseases, making pumpkin a worthy addition to your chili pot.

Spices: A Flavor and Health Booster

Spices such as cumin, turmeric, chili powder, cayenne pepper, red pepper, cinnamon, and allspice not only amp up the flavor of chili but also offer antioxidant benefits. These spices come with additional health advantages such as blood sugar regulation and anti-bacterial properties, making them a potent addition to the dish.

Lime, with its tangy flavor and antioxidant-rich profile, is another recommended addition. It contains limonoids that can help lower cholesterol and protect against cancer.

Vegetables: A Nutrient-Dense Inclusion

The twins also advocate for the inclusion of more vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, onions, and carrots in chili. This enhances the nutrient quotient, fiber content, and satisfaction levels of the meal, making it a more fulfilling and balanced option.

Avocado: The Healthier Topping Swap

For a healthier topping alternative, the Nutrition Twins advise substituting sour cream with avocado. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and good fats, avocado aids in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins found in chili, such as beta carotene, which benefits the eyes and skin.

These tips from the Nutrition Twins serve as a guide to making chili not just a hearty meal, but a nutrient-dense one as well. By incorporating these suggestions into your chili recipe, you can enjoy a dish that truly marries health with flavor.

0
Food Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
30 mins ago
Imbibing in Wiltshire: A Tour of the Region's Most Popular Pubs
Wiltshire, a rural idyll renowned for its charming villages, is also a haven for pub enthusiasts. Offering a wide array of options, from sports-centric hubs to family-friendly gastropubs, the region’s public houses are beloved by both locals and tourists. These establishments have carved out their niches, reflected in the glowing accolades they’ve garnered on Tripadvisor.
Imbibing in Wiltshire: A Tour of the Region's Most Popular Pubs
Lamb Makes Comeback on Menus amid Price Drop Due to Oversupply
1 hour ago
Lamb Makes Comeback on Menus amid Price Drop Due to Oversupply
Toronto Welcomes 'Drag Pho the Win': A Vietnamese Drag Brunch Extravaganza
1 hour ago
Toronto Welcomes 'Drag Pho the Win': A Vietnamese Drag Brunch Extravaganza
Hatters Bar Opens in Burnley: A Hub for Craft Beer Lovers
33 mins ago
Hatters Bar Opens in Burnley: A Hub for Craft Beer Lovers
Brunei University Students Secure Third Place in ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge APAC 2023
49 mins ago
Brunei University Students Secure Third Place in ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge APAC 2023
Bahawalpur Authorities Enforce Strict Measures Against Overpricing and Hoarding of Food Items
58 mins ago
Bahawalpur Authorities Enforce Strict Measures Against Overpricing and Hoarding of Food Items
Latest Headlines
World News
Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing Rebuts Allegations, Warns of Legal Action
2 mins
Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing Rebuts Allegations, Warns of Legal Action
Sun Devils Men's Basketball Starts Strong; Women's Team Prepares for Tough Colorado Matchup
2 mins
Sun Devils Men's Basketball Starts Strong; Women's Team Prepares for Tough Colorado Matchup
Sisters Battle to Unravel Mystery Behind Equine Grass Sickness After Horse's Narrow Survival
3 mins
Sisters Battle to Unravel Mystery Behind Equine Grass Sickness After Horse's Narrow Survival
Azizi Developments Continues Sponsorship of Dubai Racing Carnival for Seventh Consecutive Year
3 mins
Azizi Developments Continues Sponsorship of Dubai Racing Carnival for Seventh Consecutive Year
College Basketball Scores: Drexel, W. Kentucky, and Princeton Lead the Charge
3 mins
College Basketball Scores: Drexel, W. Kentucky, and Princeton Lead the Charge
Gazipur Polling Officer Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Election Day
4 mins
Gazipur Polling Officer Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Election Day
Ella Toone Crowned Player of the Month, Manchester United Preps for Upcoming Matches
4 mins
Ella Toone Crowned Player of the Month, Manchester United Preps for Upcoming Matches
Financial Struggles Impact Ground Maintenance at Newlands, Affecting Test Match
6 mins
Financial Struggles Impact Ground Maintenance at Newlands, Affecting Test Match
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
7 mins
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
19 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app