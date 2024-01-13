en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The New Age of Dining: Exclusivity in Reservation Systems

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:47 pm EST
The New Age of Dining: Exclusivity in Reservation Systems

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the dining scene is undergoing a significant shift. The once casual act of dining out has taken on a new hue of exclusivity, as restaurants increasingly adopt reservation systems tailored for higher-income customers. This trend, which was spurred on by lockdown measures that necessitated reservations for contact tracing, has persisted even as pandemic restrictions have lifted.

Online Reservation Platforms on the Rise

Platforms like OpenTable and Resy, which facilitate online reservations, are witnessing burgeoning growth. OpenTable alone connects over 1.5 billion consumers annually with restaurants. Similarly, Resy has seen an uptick in demand. Notably, both platforms are introducing premium reservation options, a move that strategically targets big spenders and further fuels the trend toward exclusivity in dining.

Exclusive Dining Experiences and Upsell Opportunities

Meanwhile, companies like SevenRooms are offering technology to restaurants that enable them to provide exclusive dining experiences and upsell opportunities during the reservation process. Backed by Enlightened Hospitality Investments, helmed by Danny Meyer, SevenRooms is sharing in-depth customer data with restaurants, aiding them in attracting particular clientele.

Challenges for the Average Diner

However, this shift towards premium reservations is not without its drawbacks. It is proving increasingly challenging for the average diner to secure bookings at popular establishments. Exclusive programs, like MGM Rewards and Resy’s Global Dining Access, are offering high-status members and select American Express cardholders access to sought-after reservations at top restaurants. This tactic, designed to drive higher sales by offering enhanced experiences, mirrors strategies employed in other industries, such as airlines and consumer goods.

Yet, this trend has ignited debates about the exclusivity and democratization of dining access. Some industry partners have expressed initial reservations about this approach. As the restaurant industry continues to evolve in the wake of the pandemic, the question of who gets to dine at the table of exclusivity remains a topic of heated discussion.

0
Business Food
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
36 seconds ago
Bankers Eye the 2024 Budget: Potential Boost for the Thriving Financial Sector
Bankers across the nation are on the edge of their seats as the Finance Minister prepares to present the 2024 Budget, described as a vote on account. This event is of particular interest to the financial sector, which is currently thriving. There are high hopes that the budget will introduce measures that could add even
Bankers Eye the 2024 Budget: Potential Boost for the Thriving Financial Sector
Nifty IT Index Powers Nifty's Rally: TCS and Infosys Leading the Charge
8 mins ago
Nifty IT Index Powers Nifty's Rally: TCS and Infosys Leading the Charge
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
9 mins ago
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
CES Las Vegas: A Spectrum of Tech Innovation Amidst Industry Giants' Confusion
4 mins ago
CES Las Vegas: A Spectrum of Tech Innovation Amidst Industry Giants' Confusion
ECB's June Meeting Crucial for Interest Rate Decisions: Chief Economist Philip Lane
5 mins ago
ECB's June Meeting Crucial for Interest Rate Decisions: Chief Economist Philip Lane
Amazon Offers Deal on Apple AirTags Amid Broader Tech Updates
6 mins ago
Amazon Offers Deal on Apple AirTags Amid Broader Tech Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
8 seconds
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
22 seconds
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
40 seconds
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
1 min
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
2 mins
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
EU's Silence on Donald Tusk's New Illiberal Turn in Poland Raises Questions
3 mins
EU's Silence on Donald Tusk's New Illiberal Turn in Poland Raises Questions
A Dietary Solution to Anxiety: Insights from Dr. Uma Naidoo's 'Calm Your Mind with Food'
3 mins
A Dietary Solution to Anxiety: Insights from Dr. Uma Naidoo's 'Calm Your Mind with Food'
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern
3 mins
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern
AS Monaco's Unexpected Defeat Against Reims in Ligue 1
3 mins
AS Monaco's Unexpected Defeat Against Reims in Ligue 1
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app