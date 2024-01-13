The New Age of Dining: Exclusivity in Reservation Systems

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the dining scene is undergoing a significant shift. The once casual act of dining out has taken on a new hue of exclusivity, as restaurants increasingly adopt reservation systems tailored for higher-income customers. This trend, which was spurred on by lockdown measures that necessitated reservations for contact tracing, has persisted even as pandemic restrictions have lifted.

Online Reservation Platforms on the Rise

Platforms like OpenTable and Resy, which facilitate online reservations, are witnessing burgeoning growth. OpenTable alone connects over 1.5 billion consumers annually with restaurants. Similarly, Resy has seen an uptick in demand. Notably, both platforms are introducing premium reservation options, a move that strategically targets big spenders and further fuels the trend toward exclusivity in dining.

Exclusive Dining Experiences and Upsell Opportunities

Meanwhile, companies like SevenRooms are offering technology to restaurants that enable them to provide exclusive dining experiences and upsell opportunities during the reservation process. Backed by Enlightened Hospitality Investments, helmed by Danny Meyer, SevenRooms is sharing in-depth customer data with restaurants, aiding them in attracting particular clientele.

Challenges for the Average Diner

However, this shift towards premium reservations is not without its drawbacks. It is proving increasingly challenging for the average diner to secure bookings at popular establishments. Exclusive programs, like MGM Rewards and Resy’s Global Dining Access, are offering high-status members and select American Express cardholders access to sought-after reservations at top restaurants. This tactic, designed to drive higher sales by offering enhanced experiences, mirrors strategies employed in other industries, such as airlines and consumer goods.

Yet, this trend has ignited debates about the exclusivity and democratization of dining access. Some industry partners have expressed initial reservations about this approach. As the restaurant industry continues to evolve in the wake of the pandemic, the question of who gets to dine at the table of exclusivity remains a topic of heated discussion.