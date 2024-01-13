The Nelson Arms Celebrated as Runner-Up in CAMRA Pub of the Year Awards

Setting a sterling example of what a local pub can be, The Nelson Arms in Tonbridge, Kent, has been distinguished as a runner-up in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) national Pub of the Year awards. This recognition comes after the pub, affectionately known to locals as the Nelly, won the regional title.

Landlord’s Pride and Gratitude

Matthew Rudd, the landlord of The Nelson Arms, expressed his deep gratitude and pride for the recognition from CAMRA. Rudd emphasized the support from the Tonbridge community and the significance of the accolade for the town’s residents and the pub’s staff. The dedication and hard work of the team shone through in this accomplishment.

A Rigorous Evaluation

The Nelson Arms was assessed on various criteria including its atmosphere, decor, service, and the quality of its beer, real cider, and perry. While it didn’t clinch the top prize, which was bagged by the Tamworth Tap in Tamworth, it was celebrated alongside other runner-ups, The Trafalgar Hotel on the Isle of Man, and The Beer Engine in Skipton.

A Tale of Community Resilience

The Nelson Arms holds a significant story in the heart of the community. After its closure in February 2017 by Shepherd and Neame brewery, the pub was on the verge of becoming flats. However, the Barden Residents Association stepped in, saving the pub from this fate. Following a successful community campaign and renovation, the pub reopened its doors in May 2018, standing as a testament to the power of community spirit and resilience.