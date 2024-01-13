en English
Food

The Nelson Arms Celebrated as Runner-Up in CAMRA Pub of the Year Awards

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
The Nelson Arms Celebrated as Runner-Up in CAMRA Pub of the Year Awards

Setting a sterling example of what a local pub can be, The Nelson Arms in Tonbridge, Kent, has been distinguished as a runner-up in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) national Pub of the Year awards. This recognition comes after the pub, affectionately known to locals as the Nelly, won the regional title.

Landlord’s Pride and Gratitude

Matthew Rudd, the landlord of The Nelson Arms, expressed his deep gratitude and pride for the recognition from CAMRA. Rudd emphasized the support from the Tonbridge community and the significance of the accolade for the town’s residents and the pub’s staff. The dedication and hard work of the team shone through in this accomplishment.

A Rigorous Evaluation

The Nelson Arms was assessed on various criteria including its atmosphere, decor, service, and the quality of its beer, real cider, and perry. While it didn’t clinch the top prize, which was bagged by the Tamworth Tap in Tamworth, it was celebrated alongside other runner-ups, The Trafalgar Hotel on the Isle of Man, and The Beer Engine in Skipton.

A Tale of Community Resilience

The Nelson Arms holds a significant story in the heart of the community. After its closure in February 2017 by Shepherd and Neame brewery, the pub was on the verge of becoming flats. However, the Barden Residents Association stepped in, saving the pub from this fate. Following a successful community campaign and renovation, the pub reopened its doors in May 2018, standing as a testament to the power of community spirit and resilience.

Food
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

