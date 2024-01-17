The Milky Way: Continuing Leah Adler's Legacy of Exceptional Kosher Cuisine

Leah Adler, the matriarch of the Spielberg family and a culinary pioneer, established The Milky Way restaurant in Los Angeles in 1977. She brought a revelation to the Orthodox Jewish community by introducing fine comfort kosher food, sprinkled with fresh and multi-ethnic flavors. Her unique blend of traditional Jewish dishes and innovative cuisine drew a diverse clientele, solidifying the restaurant's reputation as a culinary landmark.

Leah Adler: A Culinary Pioneer

Leah Adler was known for her dynamic personality and artistic flair, both of which were reflected in the restaurant's cozy atmosphere. Family photos and Leah's own paintings adorned the walls, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance. Despite being the mother of renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg, Leah was a standout figure in her own right, adding a unique allure to the establishment.

Reopening of The Milky Way

After Leah's passing at the age of 97 in 2017, the Spielberg family decided to honor her legacy by reopening The Milky Way. The restaurant underwent updates and a mild facelift to tune into the modern era, while preserving its classic essence. Phil Kastel and PK&J Hospitality were brought in to oversee the culinary development and spearhead the restaurant's progression into its new chapter.

Leah's Legacy Lives On

The Milky Way still stands as a beacon of exceptional kosher cuisine, upholding Leah's vision. The restaurant combines contemporary flavors with its traditional offerings, creating eye-appealing dishes that captivate the palate. Signature dishes include chimichangas, Salmon Piccata Linguine, and Leah's own cheesecake recipe. Amidst its evolution, The Milky Way remains true to its roots, staying closed for dinner on Friday and all day Saturday to observe Shabbat.