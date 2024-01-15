The Magic of Strawberry Shortcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley, a popular life simulation game developed by Gameloft, has always been a unique blend of classic Disney magic and engaging gameplay. The game's recent expansion, A Rift in Time, has added a whole new dimension to the culinary experience within the game. Included in this expansion is a delightful three-star dessert recipe for Strawberry Shortcake, a treat that not only satiates the in-game characters but also provides substantial benefits to the players.

Advertisment

More Than Just a Dessert

The Strawberry Shortcake is not merely a dessert, it is a tool that helps players earn Star Coins and replenishes a significant amount of energy. The dessert can also be used to acquire a well-fed bonus or as a thoughtful gift to boost relationships with in-game villagers. Hence, it is a strategic element that contributes to the overall gaming experience.

Sourcing the Ingredients

Advertisment

To create this enticing dessert, players need to gather three key ingredients: wheat, eggs, and strawberries. Wheat can be procured from Goofy's stall in the main valley or in Eternity Isle upon completion of the Give Me a Sign story quest. Eggs, another crucial ingredient, are available at Chez Remy for a cost of 220 Star Coins. The final ingredient, strawberries, can be found in Ancient's Landing and regrow every 30 minutes.

Creating the Strawberry Shortcake

Once the ingredients have been collected, players can head to any cooking station to create the Strawberry Shortcake. The dessert, when sold at Goofy's Stall, yields 342 Star Coins and consuming it restores 1,173 energy points. This makes it a valuable asset for players looking to make progress in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley, along with its A Rift in Time expansion, is available on multiple platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. It was released on December 5, 2023, and since then, it has been enticing players with its rich gameplay and immersive Disney-themed environments.