The Magazine Hotel: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity in Wallasey’s Heart

Perched on Magazine Brow in the Wallasey suburb, the Magazine Hotel, a historic pub, offers a cozy atmosphere and panoramic views across the River Mersey. Noted for its traditional architecture and deep connection to local history, the pub has firmly established itself as a landmark since its establishment in 1759. Its name is a nod to the street’s past as an ammunition storage site during the Napoleonic Wars.

Preserving a Legacy

The pub is managed by Wallasey natives, Stephen Brady and Mary Goddard, both 50. Since taking the reins in 2012, Brady has recently celebrated a 25-year tenure as a leader in the industry. Despite industry challenges, the duo strives to strike a balance between keeping up with modern trends and preserving the pub’s traditional charm. A strong emphasis is placed on the quality of beer, although the importance of food is not undervalued. This balance is maintained by offering home-cooked meals alongside a variety of draught and local cask beers.

Awards and Recognition

The Magazine Hotel has not gone unnoticed in the industry. Recognized with several CAMRA awards, it has been named Wirral’s Pub of the Year for three consecutive years and was even ranked as one of the country’s best in 2022. These accolades are a testament to the pub’s commitment to quality and its unwavering dedication to ensuring a welcoming environment for all its patrons.

Unwavering Commitment

Under the leadership of Brady and Goddard, the pub continues to prioritize a warm, interactive atmosphere. This is evident in their choice of friendly staff and experienced chefs, who together, create an experience that has charmed locals and visitors alike for centuries. As the Magazine Hotel steps into the future, it remains anchored in its rich history, serving as a beacon of traditional charm and community spirit in the heart of Wallasey.