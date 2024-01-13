en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

The Little Cob Shop: A Culinary Crown Jewel in Derby

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
The Little Cob Shop: A Culinary Crown Jewel in Derby

The quaint streets of Spondon, Derby, have a new culinary crown jewel. The Little Cob Shop, a relatively new establishment, has already made a significant impact. In a recent reader survey, it was voted the best sandwich shop in the county, bagging a whopping 21% of the votes. The runner-up, Heather’s Sandwich Bar, trailed significantly with just 5% of the vote.

From Recovery to Culinary Reign

For Helen Stephenson, the owner of The Little Cob Shop, the journey to this success wasn’t straightforward. It started as a dream, only to be realized after her recovery from breast cancer. After enduring the toll of her disease, she made a life-changing decision to leave her office job and pursue her dream of running a shop.

A Menu That Captivates

What sets The Little Cob Shop apart is its diverse menu and the freshness of its ingredients. Customers are given the freedom to customize their sandwiches, choosing from a wide array of both cold and hot options. Among the favorites are the bacon and sausage cobs, the creamy tuna mayo, and the crisp ham salad.

Local Commitment and Expanded Services

The Little Cob Shop has managed to thrive despite the current economic challenges faced by small businesses. A significant factor contributing to this success is its commitment to local suppliers. The meat and eggs are sourced from a local butcher, and bread comes fresh from a family bakery.

Moreover, to cater to a wider range of customers, the shop has expanded its services to online and private deliveries. Platforms like Just Eat, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo are now delivering its delicious sandwiches all across the county.

0
Food United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
36 mins ago
Mars Unveils Maltesers Ice Cream Bars in the UK
Mars Chocolate Drinks & Treats has added a new dimension to the UK’s frozen confectionery market with the launch of Maltesers Ice Cream bars. These frozen treats are a novel spin on the much-loved Maltesers candy, offering consumers a fresh way to savor the popular flavor. Each bar is a delightful blend of malt-flavored ice
Mars Unveils Maltesers Ice Cream Bars in the UK
Indian Whisky Rampur Asava Bags 'Best World Whisky' Title at John Barleycorn Awards 2023
48 mins ago
Indian Whisky Rampur Asava Bags 'Best World Whisky' Title at John Barleycorn Awards 2023
Kansas City Restaurant Week 2024: Record-Breaking Participation Despite Cold Weather
55 mins ago
Kansas City Restaurant Week 2024: Record-Breaking Participation Despite Cold Weather
Ferrara Candy Discontinues Iconic Fruit Stripe Gum: The End of a Sweet Era
39 mins ago
Ferrara Candy Discontinues Iconic Fruit Stripe Gum: The End of a Sweet Era
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
44 mins ago
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
45 mins ago
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
Latest Headlines
World News
UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup
36 seconds
UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
47 seconds
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
Bananas: The Secret Weapon for Athletes' Recovery and Focus
55 seconds
Bananas: The Secret Weapon for Athletes' Recovery and Focus
Sudden Death of Keke Driver in Delta State: A Community in Mourning
1 min
Sudden Death of Keke Driver in Delta State: A Community in Mourning
Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Stage 2 of Santos Tour Down Under
2 mins
Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Stage 2 of Santos Tour Down Under
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity: Election Manifesto Revealed
3 mins
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity: Election Manifesto Revealed
Denver Nuggets' Coach Reflects on High-Scoring NBA Season and Upcoming Challenges
4 mins
Denver Nuggets' Coach Reflects on High-Scoring NBA Season and Upcoming Challenges
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
4 mins
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
5 mins
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app