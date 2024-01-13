The Little Cob Shop: A Culinary Crown Jewel in Derby

The quaint streets of Spondon, Derby, have a new culinary crown jewel. The Little Cob Shop, a relatively new establishment, has already made a significant impact. In a recent reader survey, it was voted the best sandwich shop in the county, bagging a whopping 21% of the votes. The runner-up, Heather’s Sandwich Bar, trailed significantly with just 5% of the vote.

From Recovery to Culinary Reign

For Helen Stephenson, the owner of The Little Cob Shop, the journey to this success wasn’t straightforward. It started as a dream, only to be realized after her recovery from breast cancer. After enduring the toll of her disease, she made a life-changing decision to leave her office job and pursue her dream of running a shop.

A Menu That Captivates

What sets The Little Cob Shop apart is its diverse menu and the freshness of its ingredients. Customers are given the freedom to customize their sandwiches, choosing from a wide array of both cold and hot options. Among the favorites are the bacon and sausage cobs, the creamy tuna mayo, and the crisp ham salad.

Local Commitment and Expanded Services

The Little Cob Shop has managed to thrive despite the current economic challenges faced by small businesses. A significant factor contributing to this success is its commitment to local suppliers. The meat and eggs are sourced from a local butcher, and bread comes fresh from a family bakery.

Moreover, to cater to a wider range of customers, the shop has expanded its services to online and private deliveries. Platforms like Just Eat, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo are now delivering its delicious sandwiches all across the county.