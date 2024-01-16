The 'Jimmy Style' Dish: A Culinary Innovation that Changed Scotland's Italian Dining Scene

When Pino Livia, a Sicilian chef turned Scottish culinary innovator, observed a peculiar dining habit at Di Maggio's - a popular Glasgow family restaurant - he concocted an idea that would change Scotland's Italian dining scene forever. A blend of pizza and pasta, half and half, was not a common practice in his native Italy. Still, he noticed that it resonated with Scottish diners. This observation sparked the creation of the 'Jimmy Style' dish in the 1980s, a now-signature offering that uniquely blends two Italian staples.

A Dish with a Story

The name 'Jimmy Style' is a nod to Glasgow's local colloquialism, where 'Jimmy' is a frequently used name. This innovative dish quickly caught on and has since been adopted by numerous Italian restaurant chains across the UK, often retaining the original name. In 2023 alone, the 'Jimmy Style' dish saw over 23,000 orders, a testament to its enduring popularity.

Emblematic of Brand and Culture

The Di Maggio Restaurant Group, co-founded by Mario Gizzi and his uncle Joe Conetta, is Scotland's largest independent restaurant group. They celebrate the 'Jimmy Style' dish as a symbol of their brand, embodying family, sharing, and enjoyment. This sentiment is reflected in the dish's very design - a half pizza, half pasta offering made to be shared.

'Jimmy January': A Celebration of a Namesake

To pay homage to the dish and its namesake, Di Maggio's has initiated a special promotion. Dubbed 'Jimmy January,' anyone named James, Jamie, or Jimmy who shows their ID at select Di Maggio's locations can enjoy a 'Jimmy Style' dish at half price until January 31. This promotion is not just a marketing strategy, but a celebration of a dish that has become an integral part of Scotland's Italian dining culture.