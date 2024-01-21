The Icons Kitchen: Newport's New Culinary Sensation

A new culinary sensation has arrived in Newport as The Icons Kitchen, a takeaway specializing in American soul food and seafood, opens its doors to the public. Located perfectly opposite the John Wallace Linton pub on Cambrian Road, the establishment has quickly won the hearts of local clubbers since its grand launch on December 5. The rapid rise in popularity has spurred the owner, Christian Mbongompasi, to contemplate securing a late-night license to extend the operational hours until 3am.

The Icons Kitchen: A Taste of America in Newport

The Icons Kitchen presents a menu teeming with a variety of American-style dishes, inviting customers to savor the rich and diverse flavors of burgers, wraps, and sub rolls. The sides aren't left behind either, featuring staples such as fries, waffles, rice, corn, mac and cheese, seasoned vegetables, and coleslaw. But the culinary journey doesn't stop there; Icons extends its offerings far beyond the typical American fare.

Seafood Delights and More

Seafood lovers are in for a treat as the Icons Kitchen menu showcases a captivating range of seafood options like lobster tail, salmon fillet, and prawns. Other main courses such as steak and southern fried chicken further add to the allure. The takeaway also prides itself on its special platters and a selection of soft drinks to round off the meal experience.

More Than Just a Takeaway

Operating from 1pm to 11pm, Monday through Saturday, The Icons Kitchen is not just your average takeaway. The establishment also caters to events, adding a dash of American flavor to local gatherings. The concept of The Icons Kitchen was born out of Mbongompasi's inspiration from similar food establishments in northern England. His aim was to introduce this style of cuisine to Newport, with the intention of tapping into the unmet demand for American food in the area. The Icons Kitchen's quick rise to popularity seems to validate his intuition.