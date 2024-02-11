The Humble Paper Hat: White Castle's Unsung Hero and Fast Food Innovation

White Castle, the venerable fast food chain that brought sliders to the masses, has an unsung hero in its origin story: the humble paper hat. A seemingly minor detail, this hat is a testament to the company's innovative spirit and commitment to cleanliness, which have been instrumental in shaping the fast food industry as we know it today.

A Crown of Paper

In 1921, Walter Anderson and Edgar Waldo 'Billy' Ingram founded White Castle in Wichita, Kansas. As the company grew, so did Ingram's concern for maintaining cleanliness and reducing laundry expenses. His solution? The paper hat. Introduced as a more hygienic and cost-effective alternative to traditional fabric hats, these disposable head coverings quickly became a staple of the White Castle uniform.

Mass Production and Distribution

Recognizing the potential of this simple yet effective innovation, Ingram took things one step further by establishing Paperlynen Co. in 1932. This subsidiary was responsible for manufacturing paper hats not only for White Castle but also for other restaurants eager to adopt the trend.