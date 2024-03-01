The Greene Turtle Unveils Spring Menu with Old Bay Flair and Classic Twists

As spring beckons, The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille is embracing the season's renewal with an innovative menu launch, highlighting Maryland's beloved Old Bay seasoning and reimagined American classics. In a move to spice up its offerings, the Baltimore-based establishment is introducing a range of dishes and drinks that promise to delight the palate and honor its regional heritage.

Advertisment

New Menu Highlights

The Greene Turtle's latest culinary creations bring a fresh twist to traditional comfort food. Appetizers now feature a unique blend of flavors, ensuring there's something to tantalize every taste bud. Among the standout dishes are entrees that pay homage to Maryland's seafood legacy, enhanced with the distinctive taste of Old Bay seasoning. To complement these savory selections, the bar is also rolling out an array of sweet, spicy, and refreshing beverages, meticulously crafted to pair perfectly with any meal.

Culinary Innovation at Its Best

Advertisment

Kevin Curley, Vice President of Culinary & Concept Development, is at the forefront of this seasonal refresh. With a career dedicated to culinary excellence, Curley's vision for the new menu is rooted in innovation and the desire to create memorable dining experiences. "To us, innovation isn't just about coming up with new things for the sake of it. It's about developing flavors that create new and exciting dining experiences for our guests," Curley stated, underscoring the team's commitment to culinary creativity and guest satisfaction.

Special Offers and Celebrations

To mark the launch of its spring menu, The Greene Turtle is offering an enticing deal on February 29, 2024, with 29 cent wings and $2.29 domestic pints available at select locations. This limited-time promotion is part of the restaurant's efforts to celebrate the new season and invite guests to sample the innovative dishes and drinks. For more details on the spring menu and special offers, interested diners can visit NBC4 Washington and RestaurantNews.com.

As The Greene Turtle embarks on this exciting culinary journey, it invites patrons to dive into a world of flavors that celebrate both tradition and innovation. With its latest menu offerings, the restaurant continues to cement its reputation as a go-to destination for food enthusiasts seeking to explore new tastes and experiences.