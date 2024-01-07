The Grape and Olive: A Swansea Landmark’s Unexplained Closure

The Grape and Olive, perched atop the Meridian Tower in Swansea, Wales, famed for its sweeping views and fine dining, abruptly shut its doors over a year ago. The reason behind this sudden closure remains shrouded in mystery, with a notice at the entrance being the sole testament to its cessation. This enigmatic closure of a landmark restaurant has left the residents of Swansea and its regular patrons in a state of disappointment and confusion.

A Checkered Past

Prior to its transformation into The Grape and Olive, the restaurant was known as The Penthouse, which had its own share of troubles including staff protests and late pay issues. These difficulties eventually led to its acquisition and rebranding by SA Brain in 2010. Though the restaurant had a rocky start, it quickly became a popular spot for special occasions, hosting celebrities like David Hasselhoff and John Bishop.

The Meridian Tower’s Own Story

The Meridian Tower, Wales’s tallest residential building, has a history beyond housing The Grape and Olive. It has seen its share of incidents, including a construction accident in 2008, an armed siege in 2014, and fire-proofing issues in 2019. The tower is home to several apartments and penthouses, providing a luxurious living experience with panoramic views of the city.

A Future Shrouded in Uncertainty

The future of The Grape and Olive is as uncertain as the circumstances of its closure. SA Brain, the company that owns the restaurant, recently sold a significant portion of its pub property portfolio across south Wales. Yet, the company has remained silent on the status and future of the restaurant, adding to the mystery surrounding its closure. As the city waits with bated breath, the enigma of the restaurant’s closure continues to intrigue its past patrons and city dwellers alike.