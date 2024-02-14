The Grand Sultan: Crowned Curry Restaurant of the Year at the Nation's Curry Awards

In a triumphant moment for Indian cuisine in the UK, The Grand Sultan, a beloved establishment nestled on the Lakeside Golf course in Port Talbot, has been crowned Curry Restaurant of the Year at the Nation's Curry Awards. This recognition marks the latest feather in the cap for the esteemed restaurant, which has consistently impressed food enthusiasts and critics alike.

A Night of Celebration and Recognition

The Nation's Curry Awards, now in its second year, took place on February 14, 2024. The event honored the exceptional talents and achievements in the UK's curry industry, shining a spotlight on regional winners from Wales, including The Grand Sultan. The evening was replete with joy, camaraderie, and, of course, the mouthwatering aromas of exquisite Indian dishes.

The Grand Sultan: A Journey of Excellence

The Grand Sultan's journey to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary. With its unrivaled commitment to quality and a unique dining experience in the picturesque setting of the Lakeside Golf course, the restaurant has won the hearts of many. Previous accolades include being named Restaurant of the Year Wales at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards and Welsh Restaurant of the Year at the British Curry Awards.

Raising the Bar for Indian Cuisine in Wales

The Grand Sultan's success at the Nation's Curry Awards was not an isolated triumph for the Welsh curry industry. Other regional winners included the Caernarfon Tandoori Restaurant and Royal Balti in Barry. These wins solidify Wales' standing as a formidable force in the world of Indian cuisine.

As the curtains close on another successful edition of the Nation's Curry Awards, it is clear that the UK's curry industry is thriving. With exceptional establishments like The Grand Sultan leading the charge, the future of Indian cuisine in the UK looks brighter than ever.

