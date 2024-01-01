en English
Food

The Good, The Bad, and The Meaty: A Fresh Perspective on Meat Consumption

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
A nuanced understanding of meat consumption, its health implications, and distinguishing ‘good’ from ‘bad’ meat is emerging amid ongoing scientific debates. ‘Good’ meat refers to less processed, nutrient-rich options, while ‘bad’ meat alludes to highly processed variants with fewer health benefits.

The Health Implications of Meat Consumption

Recent research has begun to differentiate between high welfare grass-fed meats and highly processed meats, suggesting that the health implications of meat consumption are more complex than previously thought. While the NHS advises reducing processed or red meat consumption, a recent University of Edinburgh report suggests that drastically cutting down on meat and dairy could potentially raise health risks. A comprehensive study conducted across 175 countries indicates that meat consumption doesn’t necessarily shorten life expectancy and may even contribute towards its extension.

Good Meat vs Bad Meat: A Nutritional Perspective

Red meat, especially when unprocessed, is a rich source of iron, zinc, and B vitamins. Furthermore, it has been linked to a reduction in the risk of Alzheimer’s. On the contrary, processed meats have been associated with an increased risk of bowel cancer, heart diseases, and Type 2 diabetes, largely due to their high sodium content. The method of preparation also plays a significant role in the health outcomes of meat consumption. For instance, processed and red meats cooked at high temperatures can produce carcinogenic chemicals.

Healthier Alternatives and New Trends

Despite the complexities surrounding meat consumption, plant-based protein sources like nuts remain lauded for their health benefits, including protein, fiber, essential micronutrients, and healthy fats. The rise of cook-chill dishes, touted as healthier than their predecessors, has also sparked debate on whether they can rival the taste and nutritional benefits of homemade meals.

Food Health
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

