The Gin Trap Inn’s Roasts Named Among Best in Britain

In a significant gastronomic feat, The Gin Trap Inn, a quaint gastropub nestled in the picturesque village of Ringstead, near Hunstanton, has earned national acclaim for its sumptuous roast dinners. The inn’s roasts have been hailed among the best in Britain, securing a coveted spot in the ‘Top 10 Roasts of 2023’ as per the esteemed culinary platform, Rate Good Roasts.

A Roaring Roast Success

The accolade arrives hot on the heels of the gastropub’s introduction of their new roast menu in October of last year. Garnering a stellar 90% rating from Rate Good Roasts, the establishment received flawless scores for the venue’s ambiance, beverage selection, gravy, and the additional trimmings that accompany their roasts.

The Culinary Maestro behind the Magic

At the heart of The Gin Trap Inn’s culinary triumph is Chef-patron Gareth Rayner. He joined the gastropub’s team in 2022 and has since played a pivotal role in the venue’s rising popularity. His culinary prowess earned him the prestigious ‘Chef of the Year’ title at the Norfolk Food and Drink Awards. His innovative approach and commitment to quality have certainly contributed to the Gastropub’s glowing reputation.

Accolades and Accomplishments

In addition to the roast dinner accolade, the inn was also recognized with two AA rosettes for culinary excellence in August, with a recommendation for a third currently under consideration. The AA rosette awards are a testament to the establishment’s commitment to culinary excellence, with each rosette symbolizing a higher level of achievement.

What sets The Gin Trap Inn apart is its unwavering commitment to seasonal British cuisine and locally sourced produce. Celebrating Norfolk’s abundant larder, the inn frequently features local favorites such as Brancaster mussels and Cromer crab on its menu. This commitment to local, fresh ingredients has earned it a favorable reputation among both locals and visitors, making it a gastronomic gem in the heart of Norfolk.