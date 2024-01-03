en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

The Gin Trap Inn’s Roasts Named Among Best in Britain

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
The Gin Trap Inn’s Roasts Named Among Best in Britain

In a significant gastronomic feat, The Gin Trap Inn, a quaint gastropub nestled in the picturesque village of Ringstead, near Hunstanton, has earned national acclaim for its sumptuous roast dinners. The inn’s roasts have been hailed among the best in Britain, securing a coveted spot in the ‘Top 10 Roasts of 2023’ as per the esteemed culinary platform, Rate Good Roasts.

A Roaring Roast Success

The accolade arrives hot on the heels of the gastropub’s introduction of their new roast menu in October of last year. Garnering a stellar 90% rating from Rate Good Roasts, the establishment received flawless scores for the venue’s ambiance, beverage selection, gravy, and the additional trimmings that accompany their roasts.

The Culinary Maestro behind the Magic

At the heart of The Gin Trap Inn’s culinary triumph is Chef-patron Gareth Rayner. He joined the gastropub’s team in 2022 and has since played a pivotal role in the venue’s rising popularity. His culinary prowess earned him the prestigious ‘Chef of the Year’ title at the Norfolk Food and Drink Awards. His innovative approach and commitment to quality have certainly contributed to the Gastropub’s glowing reputation.

Accolades and Accomplishments

In addition to the roast dinner accolade, the inn was also recognized with two AA rosettes for culinary excellence in August, with a recommendation for a third currently under consideration. The AA rosette awards are a testament to the establishment’s commitment to culinary excellence, with each rosette symbolizing a higher level of achievement.

What sets The Gin Trap Inn apart is its unwavering commitment to seasonal British cuisine and locally sourced produce. Celebrating Norfolk’s abundant larder, the inn frequently features local favorites such as Brancaster mussels and Cromer crab on its menu. This commitment to local, fresh ingredients has earned it a favorable reputation among both locals and visitors, making it a gastronomic gem in the heart of Norfolk.

0
Food United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Northeast Ohio Dining Scene: A Culinary Transformation in 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

Craft Brewing Industry: Rising from the Ashes in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Liam Charles: From 'Bake Off' Contestant to 'Junior Bake Off' Judge

By BNN Correspondents

Barrett's Quality Eats Launches the After Dark Tour: A Unique Dinner Experience

By Bijay Laxmi

Coventry's Family-Run Bakery Invests in Innovation for Growth ...
@Business · 27 mins
Coventry's Family-Run Bakery Invests in Innovation for Growth ...
heart comment 0
Amazon Heats Up Kitchen Gadget Market with 50% Off George Foreman Grill

By BNN Correspondents

Amazon Heats Up Kitchen Gadget Market with 50% Off George Foreman Grill
Singaporean Woman Hospitalized after Consuming Raw Seafood Purchased Online

By Waqas Arain

Singaporean Woman Hospitalized after Consuming Raw Seafood Purchased Online
Ceredigion Council and UKHarvest Offer Free Bilingual Booklets to Aid Residents Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

By Safak Costu

Ceredigion Council and UKHarvest Offer Free Bilingual Booklets to Aid Residents Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis
Cooking Pasta: Uncovering the Secret to Perfectly Al Dente Noodles

By Quadri Adejumo

Cooking Pasta: Uncovering the Secret to Perfectly Al Dente Noodles
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
38 seconds
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
39 seconds
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
1 min
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
2 mins
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
3 mins
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
3 mins
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
3 mins
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
5 mins
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
5 mins
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
9 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
10 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
19 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
20 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
29 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
32 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
52 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app