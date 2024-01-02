en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

The Gate: New Ontario Restaurant Makes Waves with Mediterranean Flavors

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
The Gate: New Ontario Restaurant Makes Waves with Mediterranean Flavors

Less than a month into its operation, The Gate, a newly minted restaurant just north of Toronto in Flesherton, Ontario, is turning heads and filling seats. The brainchild of renowned chef Jonathan Gushue and seasoned restaurant and hotel manager Jennifer Belanger, The Gate is riding high on its casual Mediterranean offerings and a unique dining ambiance.

Emergence from Serendipity

The genesis of The Gate is a tale of serendipity and adaptability. It all started when Gushue and Belanger were scouting for properties for their culinary venture. They stumbled upon a 150-year-old building initially intended for a diner. However, the duo decided to reimagine the space, pivoting from a diner’s intimate setting to an open-concept dining experience. This timely idea emerged amidst the delays encountered with another culinary venture, The Vale, which is still awaiting its grand opening in 2024.

A Hands-on Transformation

Materializing The Gate involved a hands-on approach from the entire team. The co-owners and their team rolled up their sleeves, manually refurbishing the space into a 40-seat establishment exuding an inviting appeal. The Gate’s menu is a gastronomic time travel to the 1980s Californian cuisine, sprinkled with French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Moroccan influences. Catering to a diverse clientele, the menu features both plant-based and seafood options, ensuring every palate finds its delight.

A Warm Reception and a Long-Term Commitment

The Gate’s popularity has soared since its opening, with near-full bookings each night, a testament to the community’s warm reception. Overwhelmed and grateful, Belanger and Gushue hint at a long-term commitment to the Grey Highlands, expressing their fondness for the community. Particularly, Belanger’s deep sense of belonging resonates with her statement, indicating that she feels at home and has no plans to leave. Thus, The Gate stands not only as a culinary delight but also as a symbol of community and belonging in the heart of Flesherton, Ontario.

0
Canada Food
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ontario's Towing Industry Faces Game-Changing Regulations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Prince Harry's 'Spare' Topped Regina Public Library's Most Borrowed List in 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Longwoods Road Crash: Sentencing Hearing for Driver Rescheduled

By Sakchi Khandelwal

From Burgers to Asian-fusion: Closure of Beach Boy Burgers Paves Way for New Establishment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Max Valiquette: The New Voice of Canadian Government Amidst Struggles ...
@Canada · 6 mins
Max Valiquette: The New Voice of Canadian Government Amidst Struggles ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Home Invasion in Halifax: Suspects Remain at Large

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Home Invasion in Halifax: Suspects Remain at Large
Canadian Chamber of Commerce Advocates for Outreach Campaign to Safeguard Trade with U.S.

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadian Chamber of Commerce Advocates for Outreach Campaign to Safeguard Trade with U.S.
Disturbing Home Invasion in Upper Tantallon Under Investigation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Disturbing Home Invasion in Upper Tantallon Under Investigation
Navigating Winter Health, Immigrant Success, Refugee Support Challenges, and Immigration Plans

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Navigating Winter Health, Immigrant Success, Refugee Support Challenges, and Immigration Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debates
29 seconds
Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debates
President Zelensky Pulls Ukraine from CIS Border Troops Council
34 seconds
President Zelensky Pulls Ukraine from CIS Border Troops Council
New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season
34 seconds
New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season
Anoka County Board's Election Reveals Deep Divisions
37 seconds
Anoka County Board's Election Reveals Deep Divisions
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
51 seconds
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
56 seconds
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
58 seconds
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
FIFA Probing Paul Pogba's Record-breaking Transfer amid Doping Allegations
1 min
FIFA Probing Paul Pogba's Record-breaking Transfer amid Doping Allegations
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Stock: A Steady Hold Amidst Price Target Increase
1 min
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Stock: A Steady Hold Amidst Price Target Increase
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app