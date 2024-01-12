The Fresh Market’s First Pittsburgh Store Set to Anchor EastSide Project

The Fresh Market, a renowned specialty grocery retailer, is making its debut in Pittsburgh by launching its first location in the city’s bustling East Liberty neighborhood. The new store will inhabit the building at 5880 Centre Avenue, formerly occupied by Whole Foods market until 2022. Whole Foods decided to relocate to a more expansive space in the vicinity, leaving the original edifice unoccupied.

The Fresh Market Anchoring EastSide Project

This intriguing announcement was unveiled by CBRE, a leading global commercial real estate services corporation that played a crucial role in the leasing of the property. The Fresh Market’s strategic expansion into East Liberty is not an isolated move. It’s a part of a broader, mixed-use development initiative prominently known as EastSide. The EastSide scheme is an ambitious plan designed to repurpose and rejuvenate the area, breathing new life into it.

Revitalizing a Warehouse, Revitalizing a Community

The Fresh Market is set to open its doors in a cleverly repositioned warehouse within the development, symbolizing a revival of both the structure and the surrounding community. With this fresh addition, The Fresh Market will operate two locations in Western Pennsylvania, the other one being in Mount Lebanon. This move is a testament to the company’s consistent growth and its commitment to serving a wider customer base.

A Growth Strategy and a Promise of Convenience

The company has set its sights on increasing its overall store count by a substantial 14% in the upcoming years, a clear indication of its robust expansion strategy. It’s also noteworthy that The Fresh Market has recently entered into a strategic partnership with DoorDash, a popular American on-demand prepared food delivery service. This partnership is aimed at offering customers a convenient and seamless shopping experience, allowing them to enjoy The Fresh Market’s offerings without leaving the comfort of their homes. The highly anticipated East Liberty store is slated to commence operations in early 2025.