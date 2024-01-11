en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

The Food Industry’s New Battleground: Ultra-Processed Foods

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
The Food Industry’s New Battleground: Ultra-Processed Foods

In the ever-evolving landscape of the food industry, a new term, ‘ultra-processed foods’, is generating ripples of concern. As this phrase gains traction, it is reshaping the industry’s dynamics, influencing U.S. food policy, and shifting consumer buying habits.

The Emerging Concerns

Ultra-processed foods, encompassing items such as crisps, ice cream, soft drinks, and frozen pizza, among others, are being tightly scrutinized for their potential health impacts. The Nova classification system for ultra-processed foods (UPFs) has been widely discussed, with studies indicating that nearly 60% of calories consumed in the United States and UK come from these products. The consumption of these items has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, heart disease, cancer, and early death. With such alarmingly adverse associations, the industry fears a backlash akin to the one experienced by genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and products containing high-fructose corn syrup.

The Industry’s Defensive Stance

As the industry braces for a battle over the public perception of ultra-processed foods, it is also preparing for a potential impact on sales, government recommendations, and policies. Major food companies and their allies are mounting a robust defense, advocating for clear communication and consumer education about processed and ultra-processed foods. Amidst the growing controversy, these entities emphasize the importance of understanding processing levels and the potential benefits of minimally processed foods, such as improved sustainability and nutrition.

The Unresolved Debates

While the concern around ultra-processed foods is palpable, debates around their definition and potential health effects are ongoing. Some nutrition experts are advocating for more research, suggesting that not all ultra-processed foods are detrimental to health. Similarly, discussions around taxation, bans, and the classification of UPFs are in full swing, with some experts cautioning against a knee-jerk reaction that treats all ultra-processed foods the same. The need for tools to monitor the intake of ultra-processed foods is becoming increasingly evident, with the Nova UPF screener validated in Senegal serving as a potential solution.

The food industry’s imminent challenge is to navigate the stormy seas of ultra-processed foods, with the potential to profoundly reshape America’s approach to nutrition and threaten profits for companies behind heavily processed foods. The debate around ultra-processed foods is a clear testament to the industry’s constant evolution and the unending dance between consumer demands, health concerns, and business interests.

0
Food Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
56 mins ago
Pea Soup Andersen's: A Culinary Landmark Temporarily Closes
Pea Soup Andersen’s, the historic California restaurant known for dishing out more than 2 million bowls of its signature pea soup annually, has unexpectedly closed its doors. This iconic establishment, nestled near Highway 101 in the heart of Santa Barbara County, has served generations of locals and travelers alike. However, as first reported by SantaBarbara.com,
Pea Soup Andersen's: A Culinary Landmark Temporarily Closes
McDonald's Launches Four-Patty Giant Burger Amid Mixed Reactions
2 hours ago
McDonald's Launches Four-Patty Giant Burger Amid Mixed Reactions
Bitzel's Chocolate Factory: A Sweet Revolution Set to Unfold
2 hours ago
Bitzel's Chocolate Factory: A Sweet Revolution Set to Unfold
Feast of Futuristic Flavors: Autonomous Culinary Machines Steal the Show at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Feast of Futuristic Flavors: Autonomous Culinary Machines Steal the Show at CES 2024
La Grenouille's Closure: The End of an Era and the Rise of Modern French Dining in NYC
2 hours ago
La Grenouille's Closure: The End of an Era and the Rise of Modern French Dining in NYC
American Mom in Paris Critiques US Food System, Sparks Dialogue
2 hours ago
American Mom in Paris Critiques US Food System, Sparks Dialogue
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
2 mins
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
2 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
3 mins
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
3 mins
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
5 mins
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
5 mins
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
12 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
12 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
12 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app