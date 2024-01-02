The Food and Beverage Sector in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific: A Year in Review and a Look Ahead

In a year marked by significant developments, the food and beverage sector in Australia and New Zealand captured the global attention. The year 2023 saw stories that outlined the industry’s evolution and growth, painting an intriguing picture of the future.

The Game Changers

Colouring the headlines was the rise of The Mad Foodies, a brand that captured the market with their healthier ready-to-eat (RTE) meals. Equally noteworthy was All G Foods that established its footprint with precision fermented proteins in Singapore, underscoring the shifting dietary preferences of the region.

Consumption Concerns and Expansion Endeavours

However, the year also raised eyebrows over caffeine consumption in these regions, urging the industry to reassess its strategies. A shining beacon of expansion came from the South Korean plant-based food brand UNILMEAT. The brand opened an online store in the US, a strategic move to meet increasing consumer demand after witnessing sold-out launches and an impressive growth trajectory.

Emerging Categories

As we gaze into 2024, the Asia Pacific food and beverage industry stands at the precipice of a robust emergence from the trials of the pandemic, geopolitical instability, and inflation. Three categories are predicted to make waves – coffee, particularly in China, the Japanese whiskey industry, and the organic foods sector in India, reflecting the global shift towards healthier lifestyle choices.

Nutura Organic’s Strategic Move

Australian infant and adult milk formula company Nutura Organic drew the curtain on 2023 with a strategic move. The company announced its entry into the Thai market through a distribution deal with the major Thai food producer CP Foods, promising an exciting start to 2024.

As we bid adieu to 2023, the food and beverage industry in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific stands poised for a transformative year ahead. The stage is set for innovative brands, emerging categories, and global expansions, promising a tantalising flavour to the year 2024.

