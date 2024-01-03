en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

The Faroe Islands: A Hidden Gem in the North Atlantic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
The Faroe Islands: A Hidden Gem in the North Atlantic

Unfolding like a hidden gem in the North Atlantic, the Faroe Islands, a remote archipelago nestled between Iceland and the Shetland Islands, is a treasury of untamed beauty, rich wildlife, and unique cultural offerings. Home to more sheep than its human inhabitants, the archipelago is a sprawling canvas of lush landscapes, where waterfalls cascade with primal power, hiking trails weave through untamed terrains, and puffins add a dash of color against the stark backdrop.

World’s Largest Producer and Exporter of Salmon

The Faroe Islands, recognized as the world’s largest producer and exporter of salmon, have etched their mark on the global culinary map. Upscale restaurants across the United States laud the Faroese salmon, a testament to the island’s efforts to sustainably harness its abundant marine resources.

Atlantic Airways: The Gateway to the Faroe Islands

Accessibility to this secluded paradise is facilitated by Atlantic Airways, which operates direct seasonal flights from the East Coast of the United States. The airline forms a vital link, connecting the world to the archipelago’s captivating allure.

Heimablídni: A Taste of Faroese Hospitality

Steeped in tradition, the Faroese are known for their heimablídni, a unique hospitality that allows visitors to savour local cuisine within the intimate setting of residents’ homes. One such example is the 11th-century home of a 17th-generation farmer, a living testament to the islands’ rich history.

The islands’ vibrant culinary scene ranges from Michelin-starred restaurants to traditional eateries, each offering a distinct taste of the Faroes. Faer Isles Distillery, renowned for its locally sourced spirits, offers tastings of award-winning gin, vodka, and the eagerly anticipated whisky. At the Michelin-rated ROKS and Ræst, diners can indulge in modern Faroese cuisine and traditional fermented dishes, respectively, while The Tarv and Hanustarstova offer grilled delights and an authentic home hospitality experience.

Luxurious Stay at Hotel Føroyar

For those seeking the perfect blend of luxury and nature, Hotel Føroyar provides a memorable stay. Guests are treated to panoramic views, a range of dining options, a spa, and other amenities, all set amidst the breathtaking Faroese landscape.

With its bounty of natural, cultural, and culinary delights, the Faroe Islands offer an enriching travel experience that resonates deeply with the discerning traveller, promising an adventure that is both off-the-beaten-path and deeply rooted in tradition.

0
Food Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
8 mins ago
Costco Introduces Vegan Cookie Dough: A Hit Raw, Mixed Reviews When Baked
Marking a new addition in the frozen food aisle, Costco has introduced EatPastry’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, a product that is piquing the curiosity of shoppers. This dairy-free delicacy is sold in a substantial 3-pound container for a mere $8.99, offering a treat that can be savored raw or baked. As a nod to the
Costco Introduces Vegan Cookie Dough: A Hit Raw, Mixed Reviews When Baked
The End of an Era: Coca-Cola Discontinues Northern Neck Ginger Ale
11 mins ago
The End of an Era: Coca-Cola Discontinues Northern Neck Ginger Ale
The Art of Pairing Books with Beverages: A Winter Reading Guide
17 mins ago
The Art of Pairing Books with Beverages: A Winter Reading Guide
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
8 mins ago
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
9 mins ago
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
BurgerFi International, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference
10 mins ago
BurgerFi International, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfolding the Best Snowboard Bindings of 2024: An Expert's Compilation
35 seconds
Unfolding the Best Snowboard Bindings of 2024: An Expert's Compilation
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
36 seconds
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
2 mins
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
3 mins
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
3 mins
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
4 mins
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
4 mins
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
4 mins
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
4 mins
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
39 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app