The Fall of Matthew Kenney’s Vegan Restaurant Empire

The tale of Matthew Kenney’s vegan restaurant empire is one of meteoric ascent followed by a precipitous downfall. Kenney, a vegan chef and author, was once a shining beacon in the world of plant-based cuisine, with a string of successful restaurants to his name. But today, his empire is crumbling, marred by stories of business failures, unpaid bills, and rotting food found in his Venice restaurant, Plant Food + Wine.

A Chain of Failures

The Los Angeles Times recently reported on the closure of Kenney’s LA-area restaurants and the ensuing fallout. This included allegations of bounced paychecks, causing distress among former employees. The report also revealed that Kenney’s business practices were far from ideal. He was known to offer celebrities free food as a promotional strategy while his staff went unpaid. This further fueled discontent within his workforce.

Standing Amidst the Rubble

Despite these setbacks, Kenney’s Plant City in Providence remains operational. Also, his involvement in Rhode Island restaurants continues. However, the tarnished reputation and the closure of his other ventures have cast a long shadow over these remaining pillars of his once-thriving empire.

Investor’s Faith

Kim Anderson, the primary investor in Plant City Providence, has come forward in support of Kenney. She praised Kenney’s partnership and clarified that Matthew Kenney Cuisine has no involvement in their upcoming expansion at Bryant University. While this is a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak scenario, it remains to be seen if Kenney can weather this storm and regain his standing in the culinary world.

Currently, Kenney’s corporate website is down, signaling a further blow to his crumbling culinary empire. From being a celebrated vegan chef and author to grappling with the downfall of his restaurant chain, the story of Matthew Kenney serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of the restaurant industry.