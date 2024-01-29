The D's Donut Crew: A Game Day Tradition of Sports, Sweets, and Charity

In the heartland of America, nestled within the city of Shawnee, Kansas, a game day tradition exists as uniquely delightful as it is heartwarming. The D's Donut Crew, a band of local Chiefs fans, have found a way to blend their love for football, donuts, and community spirit into a ritual that's now synonymous with the AFC Championship game day.

Donuts, Dance, and a Dash of Good Luck

As the Chiefs jousted on the gridiron, the crew gathered around their coffee and donuts, with a twist. The donuts, baked fresh at the crack of dawn, bore the colors and emblems of the Chiefs and their opponents. However, these were no ordinary pastries. The ones adorned with the Chiefs' opponent's logo were destined for a ceremonial scorching and smashing - a good luck ritual for the home team, carried out amidst laughter and camaraderie.

But the revelry did not stop there. Known for their eclectic endzone dancing, the D's Donut Crew marked the day with a 'Swag Surfin'' performance, a spectacle that added to the charm of their unique tradition.

A Tradition Rooted in Community Spirit and Charity

The D's Donut Crew, consisting of many retired individuals, has made this tradition a part of their daily lives. The group convenes nearly every day, using their shared love for the Chiefs, donuts, and dance as a platform for social interaction. Some members have been meeting for nearly 50 years, a testament to the strength and longevity of their bonds.

The Sweet Taste of Giving Back

Yet, the story of the D's Donut Crew is not just of game day rituals and enduring friendships. At its core, it's a tale of giving back. The donut shop, Mr. D's, is committed to charity, donating half of the proceeds from its Chiefs Donuts to various causes. This week, the beneficiary was the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organization that grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. In essence, each donut bought adds a sprinkle of hope to a child's life, making the tradition even sweeter.

Thus, the D's Donut Crew has managed to create a tradition that is not just about football and donuts. It's about community, camaraderie, and contributing to a cause greater than themselves. In Shawnee, Kansas, a donut is not just a donut. It's a symbol of unity, a harbinger of good luck, and a vessel of charitable giving.