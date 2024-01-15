The Culinary Symbol of Lunar New Year: Vu Dai Village’s Braised Fish

The Lunar New Year, or Tet as it’s known in Vietnam, is a time of joyous celebration, family reunions, and indulgence in festive treats. One such specialty that has stood the test of time and become an integral part of the Tet festivities in the northern region of Vietnam is the braised fish prepared in clay pots, a signature dish from the Vu Dai village.

The Legacy of Vu Dai Village

Located approximately 50 kilometres from the bustling metropolis of Hanoi, in the Ly Nhan district of Ha Nam province, Vu Dai village has gained renown for this traditional delicacy. The process of making this dish is a time-honored tradition, woven into the fabric of the village’s cultural identity. The meticulous method of cooking fish with a variety of spices and ingredients in clay pots is a testament to the rich culinary heritage of the region.

Braised Fish – A Symbol of Lunar New Year

The braised fish in clay pots from Vu Dai village serves as more than just a festive treat. It is a cultural symbol of the Lunar New Year for many in the northern parts of Vietnam. The dish’s popularity peaks during the Tet festivities, mirroring the excitement and anticipation that accompanies this grand celebration.

Celebrating Tet in 2024

As we approach the 2024 Viet Giap Thin Tet festival, which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City, the spirit of cultural love and national pride is palpable. The festival will feature traditional Tet activities and cuisine, encapsulating the essence of ‘the five senses coexist’ – Watch Tet, Eat Tet, Tet Market, Play Tet, and Go Tet. The event aims to create a lively and reunion atmosphere for residents and visitors, with the expectation of attracting over 80,000 attendees over 4 days. Amidst this diverse range of Northern, Central, and Southern cuisine, the braised fish from Vu Dai village will undoubtedly hold a place of honor, reminding us of the enduring legacy of Vietnam’s rich culinary traditions.