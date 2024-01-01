The Culinary Landscape of 2024: Trends to Embrace and Discard

The culinary landscape of the 2020s has been shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of social media platforms like TikTok, with a shift towards home cooking, gardening, and pantry-centric cuisine. However, as we move into 2024, several trends from this era are suggested to be left behind. Despite the popularity of tinned fish as a budget-friendly protein source, concerns regarding the quality of high-end tinned fish products have been raised. Gadgets like the Ninja Creami, while trendy, have been criticized for their cost and limited functionality. Furthermore, the fad of excessive water bottle collections is contradictory to sustainability efforts. AI services such as ChatGPT, despite their potential, have shown limitations in creating complex and nuanced recipes. Starbucks’ olive oil coffee was met with mixed reactions and meme status, while cottage cheese cookie dough, despite promising lower-calorie, higher-protein dessert options, often fell short in terms of taste.

The 2024 Culinary Forecast

Looking into 2024, it is anticipated that nonstick cookware will be replaced by steel, signaling a shift towards culinary authenticity and practicality. This year is also predicted to see a boom in the wellness industry with trends like wellness retreats and unique spas growing in popularity. The rise in healthier fast food options and high protein snacks alongside probiotic and prebiotic sodas is emblematic of the growing interest in health and wellness. Sustainable packaging is becoming a necessity for body care products, and direct-to-consumer websites are flourishing. The prevalence of mocktails, nonalcoholic pairings, and specialty teas and supplements cater to the increasing interest in health.

Food Trends to Leave Behind

Several food trends from the previous years are suggested to be discarded in 2024. These include the excessive dunking of food in sauces, Basque cheesecake, and the ‘girl dinner’ trend on TikTok. The reliability of food reviews on TikTok has also come under scrutiny. Additionally, the proliferation of fake meat and unethical behavior by some food influencers have raised concerns, emphasizing the need for transparency and respect in food reviews.

Trends on the Horizon

Food industry experts have made several predictions for food and beverage trends in 2024. These include a growing focus on health, pantry staples with a twist, classic dishes remixed, and a variety of snacks. Tropical flavors and melty mashups are also expected to gain popularity. Interestingly, the North American branch of Japanese flavour and fragrance company T Hasegawa has named ube the flavour of the year for 2024. Furthermore, Whole Foods Market predicts a rise in veggie burgers that are vegetable-forward with easily recognizable components. Lastly, market research company Mintel emphasizes the importance of clear communication, particularly regarding processed and ultra-processed products in 2024.