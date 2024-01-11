en English
Food

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar Makes Charlotte Debut with New Location

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert franchise known for its extravagant and visually captivating milkshakes, has made its debut in the Charlotte market with a new establishment near Concord Mills in Concord, N.C. This venture marks the franchise’s first foray into the bustling Charlotte area, bringing its unique and creative dessert offerings to a fresh audience.

Expanding the Franchise

The new location, situated at 5965 Thunder Road, occupies a spacious 3,700-square-foot area. The restaurant is spearheaded by franchisees Aaron and Monika Leach, who bring their passion for food and creativity to the franchise. The restaurant is currently in its soft opening phase, with plans for a grand, celebratory opening set for later in the month. This gradual approach allows the team to refine and perfect their service, ensuring that customers will have an unforgettable experience when the grand opening arrives.

Crafting Edible Art

What sets The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar apart is the intricate and labor-intensive process of crafting their signature milkshakes. According to Aaron Leach, it requires a dedicated team of five to create these ‘pieces of edible artwork.’ Each milkshake is not merely a dessert but a visual spectacle, designed to delight both the palate and the eye. The franchise prides itself on these ‘crazy creations,’ which have earned it a unique place in the dessert industry.

A Sweet Addition to Charlotte

With its arrival in Charlotte, The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is set to shake up the city’s dessert scene. As residents and visitors alike flock to the innovative establishment, they can look forward to a dessert experience like no other, one that offers not just sweet indulgence but a feast for the eyes. With its unique blend of creativity, craftsmanship, and culinary excellence, The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is poised to become a beloved addition to the Charlotte food scene.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

